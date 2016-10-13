by Savannah Evanoff

Want to know more about local and visiting music artists? We do, too, so we asked! In today’s feature, meet Hunter Phelps. He will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in the ampitheater at the Mattie Kelly Fine & Performing Arts Center, 100 E. College Boulevard, Niceville. Open seating tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased from the college’s Mattie Kelly Arts Center box office at 729-6000, online at MattieKellyArtsCenter.org or in-person at the Chamber office, 1055 E. John Sims Parkway, Niceville.

Opening Act

Name: Hunter Phelps

Homebase: Originally from Niceville. Has lived in Nashville since June 2012.

Genre: Country

Website: www.hunterphelpsmusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/hunterphelpsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/hphelpsmusic

The Performance

How did you get started?

My dad is a singer/songwriter, so growing up there were always guitars laying around the house and studio. I think I was about 12 years old when he taught me how to fake it through the Kansas song “Dust In The Wind.” Crazy I remember that, but after that I learned some Alan Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Eagles, but that was only playing guitar.

I didn’t sing in front of people until I wrote my first song when I was a freshman in college, because I didn’t really have a choice if anybody was ever gonna hear it. Haha. But, I played the song for three of my buddies who were in a band, and I guess they dug it cause they asked me to join and that’s when we started the band Caliber, and I started playing live music.

Who are your influences?

The first music I remember hearing is Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. There was so much cool music across the board in the ’90s that it’s impossible for me to pick, because it all played a part in my style of writing. I feel like I’ve been influenced by every kind of music that I’ve ever listened to, from classic country to rap. I can usually find something that I think is cool in every song.

Do you have any pre-performance rituals?

I like to just chill out with the band and have a drink. Haha. I’m sure rituals will develop over time, but for now I’m just going through the set list and making sure we are good to go.

What do you hope your listeners think or feel after hearing your music?

I’m a chill bump junkie, so I try to record the songs that gave me that feeling the first couple times I heard the demo back. I hope every song puts them in a mood, whether it’s good or bad. That’s the goal.

What are some top songs you listen to on your “playlist” (i.e. iTunes playlist)?

Off the top of my head, go-tos are Justin Moore’s “Hell On A Highway,” The Cadillac Three’s “Runnin’ Red Lights,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Ride” and Maren Morris’ “80s Mercedes.”

What song (or songs) are you embarrassed to admit you listen to?

I really can’t think of any that I’m embarrassed to listen to, but I can think of a couple that I wouldn’t want anyone seeing me singing along with at a red light.

Do you have anything you’d like to share (upcoming shows, new music, etc)?

I just released my first single, “Hope It Starts Raining.” Also, I co-wrote the song “Wish You Were On It” on the new Florida Georgia Line record. As you can see by these titles, there has been a lot of hoping and wishing going on in the last four years. Haha. Also, I will headline a live show in my hometown of Niceville on Oct. 20, I’m looking forward to that one.

Want to go?

