A new show is coming to town, and it’s not one you want to miss. Full of life, music,

movement and even audience interaction, The Aluminum Show is an experience to remember for a lifetime.

The performance has been compared to the likes of Blue Man Group and Stomp as the show entertains the crowd using theater, dance and music, thus crossing cultural, age and language barriers worldwide to bring out the pure excitement of the show.

“This new and unique show brings the material, the music and the artists together on stage in a magical, mystery-filled creation combining visual theater, dance, and humor into an exciting, multi-sensory experience, the likes of which audiences have never before seen,” said artistic director and co-creator Ilan Azriel.

Azriel hails from Israel, where the show originated, and created the masterpiece along with Lior Kalfo, who is known for directing Voca People, Fantasy and Glow, as well as Ido Tadmor, one of Israel’s most sought-after choreographers.

“This show will take the audience on a magical tour to a different world, a different planet,” said Azriel. “This is the story of one man’s incredible journey to a parallel universe — a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. Aluminum pipes come to life right before the audience’s very eyes, transforming into imaginary, mysterious and playful characters.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the show, Azriel said he was looking for something to catch the audience’s eye as well as their imagination.

“I had this idea and passion to create a show composed out of industrial materials,” he said. “I started visiting workshops, factories and stores but couldn’t find this unique material that would give me the right vibe.

“One day I was sitting in my studio and when suddenly I noticed a pile of aluminum-made materials. It just hit me. This was the material I was looking for all this time. It has so many qualities, movement, shine. This is an amazing material and together with the talented performers and the unique lighting of the show — it is truly an exciting visual.”

As for entertaining the audience for an hour and a half show without intermission or dialogue, Azriel said that is no problem.

“Fortunately, the audience reacts very well to this show,” he said. “As it’s a one-of-a-kind attraction, people are swept into this world. The story line is very easily traced, it’s a bit like musicals in terms of the fact that each number emprises the message, but not with singing but with movement, visual and music.”

So what exactly can you expect from The Aluminum Show?

“Expect to see the unexpected,” Azriel said. “These cold industrial materials come to life before the audience’s stunned eyes. Amazing, imaginative characters come into life. Some are scary, some are funny, but all are very full of life.”

And what’s more, Azriel said, the real excitement of the show comes when the characters begin to interact with the crowd.

“These amazing characters do not just stay on stage,” he said. “It’s lovely to see how people react enthusiastically to the aluminum material and characters. But, I wouldn’t like to uncover too much and spoil the surprise.”

Want to Go?

The Aluminum Show will be performed at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online here!