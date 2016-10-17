By Brenda Shoffner | Northwest Florida Daily News

Charlie Graingers opened during the summer and has quickly become a popular eatery for grabbing a fast meal or snack.

We visited recently on a Saturday afternoon, and a steady stream of customers found their way into the restaurant at The Market Shops, just outside the Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach.

The food

Charlie Graingers’ menu is deceptively simple.

I say that because it has three basic sections: sandwiches, hot dogs, and sides and drinks.

Within those sections, however, you’ll find an incredible number of choices, starting with the fact that sandwiches can be served on a roll or in a bowl.

As is my usual practice, I ordered two signature items for my meal: the beef brisket sandwich and the Charlie Grainger hot dog.

I also got a side of brisket baked beans, and had pink lemonade as my beverage.

The brisket sandwich was tender and flavorful. It looked so good that another diner asked me what I was having.

It comes topped with molasses barbecue sauce, creamy cole slaw, spicy pickles and pickled okra.

I set the okra aside until my curiosity got the better of me. I cut a tiny circular slice and popped it into my mouth. At first it had a distinctive dill flavor but it quickly turned into some major heat, and I grabbed for my lemonade. The okra wasn’t my thing, but I definitely could see some people developing a taste for it.

The hot dog was classic with mustard, chili and slaw topping it.

My guest ordered the pulled pork barbecue sandwich, which is served with vinegar-based sauce. He also got the turkey salad, which we had intended to get in a bowl, but we forgot to specify that and ended up with a sandwich. It was our mistake, not the restaurant’s.

Both dishes were tasty and appealing. I tried a bite of the turkey salad, too.

All of the sandwiches are served with the pickles and okra, but we asked that the okra be left off these two items. My guest had soda as his beverage.

It’s not on the take-out menu, but beer and wine are available.

In addition to the sandwiches we ordered, there are five more on the menu as well as 15 more hot dogs. Yep, that’s 16 hot dogs total ranging from the Old Fashioned with mustard, chili and onions to the Lou’s Way with pimento cheese, chipotle, chili, Jamaican relish, slaw and onions.

Other sides include gumbo soup, white bean and brisket soup and the cole slaw.

Several items can be ordered by the pound, quart or gallon. There are half a dozen Charlie’s Meal Deals, which include sandwiches, chips and a drink.

The atmosphere

Charlie Graingers is an economically arranged eatery.

A long row of tables of chairs fills the center space. Counter seating on stools stretches along a wall of windows, and the service counter takes up the other side of the room.

It’s not crowded but at the same time, there’s not a lot of space between tables.

Everything is hard surfaces, and it did get a bit noisy when a group with several small, boisterous children came in.

There is one flat-screen television on the wall at one end of the room for keeping up with games and scores.

The service

You place your order at one end of the counter and pick it up at the other end.

Our order of four entrees was ready almost before we could decide on a table.

Soft drinks and tea are self-service.

The gentleman who took our order was friendly and eager to answer our questions. I believe it was the owner himself.

A final taste

Charlie Graingers is a welcome addition to South Walton eateries, especially if you’re looking for a quick bite that doesn’t cost a fortune.