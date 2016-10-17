To paraphrase Billy Joel, “It’s seven o’clock on a Saturday (on Highway 98) and the regular crowd shuffles in …” At least they try.

If it’s during the “60 Days of Summer” tourist season, no one is going anywhere fast, as the world and his family are heading to fireworks in Destin. As a local, you’re less than sympathetic — these tourists are just clogging up the roads, filling up our restaurants, aimlessly wandering the aisles of your favorite grocery store and lounging on our beach.

Believe me, I’ve lived with this all my life, including the past 10 years here in the paradise of the Emerald Coast. I grew up not 10 miles from Windsor Castle in England. Things got so bad there, we wore badges that read, “I’m not a tourist, I live here!” I’ve seen the sunset stampede at Uluru (Ayer’s Rock in central Australia, 1,000 miles from anywhere) and the dawn rush at Tanah Lot in Indonesia. I, like you, want to visit Machu Pichu in Peru, or the magnificence of Antarctica. Beautiful places that everyone wants to see. Of course, to do that we become tourists and impose on the locals that live in those destinations.

Tourism is the largest industry in the world. In 2014, there were 114 million people directly employed in the industry. Add in the people employed in indirect sectors and you come to around 277 million jobs — 10 percent of all employment in the world.

We live in a piece of paradise. Not only amazing sugar white sand, emerald green water, year-round great weather and fabulous fresh seafood — lots of areas can match those. But we have infrastructure (roads, hospitals, hotels, stores, great restaurants, exciting things to do); we’re accessible with connections to major cities and the rest of the world; we speak a language that most travelers can understand. Most importantly, we have really, genuinely friendly people.

Can you blame people for wanting to visit and spend their hard-earned vacation time (and money) with us?

My aim in this column is to explain what’s happening in the tourism industry — locally, nationally and worldwide. How it affects us and what we can do to make it work better. I’d like to help us all understand how our local tourism works and how we can develop tourism to boost our local economy, without spoiling our piece of paradise or our way of life. I’d like to answer your questions and see if you have suggestions.

The folks that visit us are changing. Their wants and needs have evolved and so we can’t just keep on as we have for the past 50 years. Visitors will come to experience eco, food and cultural tourism and they will come at different times of the year. We can discuss how we best meet their and our expectations.

In the meantime, when you’re stuck behind that line of tourists, remember that Florida tourists pay over 24 percent of the sales tax, and that’s the single reason why we have no state income tax in Florida.

To go back to Billy Joel …

“It’s a pretty good crowd for a Summer

And the manager gives me a smile

‘Cause he knows that it’s the Emerald Coast they’ve been comin’ to see

To forget about life for a while”

Martin Owen is the Regional Marketing Director for Florida and South Alabama for ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Travel & Tourism and the U.K. Institute of Directors, sat on the International Committee of Visit Florida and was Chair of the Marketing Committee of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.