By Savannah Evanoff |Northwest Florida Daily News

Ever since she can remember, her father has put Scripture to music.

Gileah Taylor wanted to do the same, but it was tough to find a Psalms verse he had not already done. Gileah’s father, Bill Cain, a preacher at Sovereign Grace Church in Valparaiso, has put more than half of the Psalms verses to music.

“Scripture tells us to memorize Scripture,” Gileah said. “It specifically says, singing to one another in Psalms. We’re supposed to encourage each other by singing songs.”

Gileah and her father are both musicians. Gileah, a Sandestin resident, has recorded six albums, most recently “Songs for Late at Night Vol.2.”

Several years ago, Gileah began putting music to Psalm 107, a passage with 43 verses.

With the help of her husband and friends, “Psalm 107” is available to stream online for free at braveryhouse.bandcamp.com.

A duet

Gileah set to work on “Psalm 107” with no intention other than to glorify God, she said.

“I’d never thought, ‘Oh, let me just do this extremely long song …’” Gileah said. “I just started with the first movement and then, a couple months later, I thought, ‘I’ll just segue into the next movement.’”

As time passed, she needed a break. Luckily, her husband didn’t.

Chris Taylor, a guitarist and vocalist, was in need of a musical task, he said. As if she knew, Gileah asked him to pick up where she left off.

Working with Gileah’s pre-recorded material, Chris added guitars and adjusted sounds on “Psalm 107,” he said. One day, he accidentally unmuted Gileah’s vocals.

“That’s the harmonies you’re hearing on the record, but I wasn’t singing with her,” Chris said. “I unmuted almost all of them and was like, ‘Oh, it’s like we’re doing a duet.’”

The two finished “Psalm 107” with the help of some of their musician friends. Now, church members and family listen and sing along with Gileah’s and Chris’ voices, memorizing Scripture along the way.

“Memorizing Scripture is important,” Gileah said. “Singing songs is important. If anybody wants to do that, and wants to use ‘Psalm 107,’ I’d be happy with just that simple fact.”

Bravery House

On the cover art for “Psalm 107,” you won’t see Gileah’s name.

Bravery House is written in capital letters across the cover art and listed as the artist. Gileah and Chris define Bravery House as an artist collective, including anyone who contributed to “Psalm 107” or will contribute to Bravery House in the future.

Gileah created braveryhouse.com, a website to inspire others through artistic works and collaboration.

The website biography reads: “Our purpose in establishing this online House called Bravery is to hearten you as you walk in the Way and embolden you as you live in the Light. Our hope is that you will join us in the great room of this world, looking forward to our Great Hope, the Kingdom and the Restoration.”

The name is a tribute to George MacDonald’s Casa Coraggio, which translates as house of courage, or bravery house. The Scottish author, poet and minister, founded Casa Coraggio, a building in which he hosted artistic performances.

MacDonald was an artist who encouraged the community through art using Casa Coraggio, Gileah said.

“That’s what I want Bravery House to be,” Gileah said. “It’s an online version, but I certainly wouldn’t mind a real version one day if I could have it.”