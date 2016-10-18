By Savannah Evanoff | The Northwest Florida Daily News

You have the pumpkins, which leads to the ultimate question: Now what?

Pumpcrastination is a word I created that means procrastinating on decorating your pumpkins. There is no need for it.

We have plenty of ideas for the artistic, creative and never-crafted-in-your-life pumpkin designers.

From carving to painting, we have four techniques to create pumpkins that will make your neighbors envious.

1. Paint

Carving is not my thing, which is why I opted to paint my pumpkin.

I love the aesthetic of a painted pumpkin, because it has no limits. It can be a solid color, dip-dyed, polka dots, stripes, flowers or the painted face of a member of Kiss.

I chose to use light pink and fluorescent pink gloss spray paint on my pumpkins. I washed the pumpkins, set them outside on an old sheet, and spray painted them.

In two coats, the pumpkins were the desired colors.

Like me, Savannah Appling, a Fort Walton Beach resident, painted her pumpkins. She used acrylic paint to give some pumpkins a blue and purple watercolor appearance and one pumpkin a traditional jack-o-lantern look.

2. Decorate

Brenda Shoffner, the Northwest Florida Daily News features editor, is skeptical of her crafting abilities.

I assured her that many pumpkins only need adornment. You can decorate pumpkins with ribbon, jewels, lace, decals, faux flowers, colored tape or even thumb tacks.

Brenda found inspiration for three pumpkins on goodhousekeeping.com.

For the batty pumpkin, she bought a package of plastic Halloween rings at a dollar store, cut the ring part off and used a glue gun to attach them to her pumpkin in a “flight” pattern.

“The website showed pumpkins with black ribbons tied to look like bats,” she said. “This seemed like a quicker option.”

The lace-and-flowers pumpkin combines two ideas Brenda saw online.

“The tricky part was getting the lace to stay in place,” she said. “I ended up using double-stick tape.”

Brenda said the easiest decoration to make was the ribbon pumpkin.

“When I saw the spool of craft ribbon in the store, I knew right away I wanted to use it somehow,” she said. “It was only $1. Four strips of ribbon and some hot glue later, the pumpkin was decked out for Halloween.”

The best part about decorating your pumpkin is that no two will look alike.

Ashley Mcclain, a Fort Walton Beach native, decorated a craft pumpkin, so it would last longer. She printed a cameo on a label, colored it black with a Sharpie, cut it out and stuck it on the pumpkin.



3. Write on

If you want your pumpkin to make a statement, write on it.

This can be done using permanent markers, paint or — my favorite — metallic paint pens.

The message is up to you, but some ideas include recipes, quotes, fall-themed statements or spooky sayings.

4. Carve

Carved pumpkins might seem traditional, but there are ways to spice it up.

William McGinnis, a Shalimar resident, chose to carve his pumpkin in the image of Jack Skellington, a character in “The Night Before Christmas” movie. He searched for an image online, and copied the image in dry-erase marker onto the pumpkin.

He then cut out the face using a knife and a drill. Drilling through the pumpkin in the larger openings, such as the eyes, sped up the process and gave the eyes a wavy design.

Placing pumpkin guts or some type of round object, like a clementine, in the pumpkin’s mouth is another way to make carved pumpkins creative.