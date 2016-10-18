By Annie Blanks |The Destin Log

There’s a new place in town to get your morning cup of joe.

Birdie’s Coffee + Stuff opened up last weekend on U.S. Highway 98 in front of the La Dolce Vita Beach Service office. The humble white building may be small, but it packs a punch with a delicious menu that includes coffee, tea and sandwiches.

“I wanted to bring a good coffee and good food option to the area that’s not pre-made coffee and bagels,” said owner Jenifer Rohrberger, who moved to Santa Rosa Beach from Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

Customers can either walk up or drive through to order. The menu includes different types of coffees and teas, as well as special sandwiches like grilled PB&Js with banana, blueberry, almond butter and honey and grilled cheese with mozzarella, tomato and basil.

But it’s the coffee that really makes Birdie’s stand out.

“We use a coffee out of New Orleans called French Truck,” Rohrberger said. “It started out as a small micro-roaster out of the guy’s laundry room.

“So we don’t really use a whole lot of syrups or whipped cream,” she added. “The coffee is so good you really don’t need to cover it up with anything.”

Rohrberger said the few syrups they do make are homemade, like chocolate, vanilla and simple syrup, and they are working to develop a homemade caramel syrup after several customers requested it.

She also said they would consider expanding their menu in the future.

“The focus will remain on the coffee, but over time we would love to add in more food,” she said.

It’s always a good thing to have a new businesses in town, said Elizabeth Spies, vice president of communications for the Destin Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re excited to welcome a new business into the community,” Spies said.