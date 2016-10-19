Shine a Little Love Fest

The 2nd Annual Shine a Little Love Fest uses music and festival fun to raise money and shed light on local charity Children’s Volunteer Health Network. The festival begins Friday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will be held at Shades Bar & Grill at 10952 East County Rd. 30A, Inlet Beach and will feature songwriters such as Levi Lowery, Wyatt Durrette and John Driskell Hopkins. For more information visit http://www.sallfest.com/.

Pumpkin Festival



Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides will be hosting their 6th Annual Pumpkin Festival over two weekends this month; October 22-23 and again October 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will sprawl across the 20 acre horse ranch in South Walton offering a pumpkin patch, hay rides, crafts, pony rides, inflatable bounce houses and more! Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides is located at 613 County Hwy. 393. For more information visit www.30ahorseback.com.

Rosemary Beach Monstrous Halloween Celebration

Get into the Halloween spirit early by dressing up the kids and taking them out to Rosemary Beach’s Monstrous Halloween Celebration this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-5 p.m. The Town Center at North Barrett Square will be the scene of trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume contests, hayrides, games, food and a harvest market full of artist’s booths.

LuLu’s Marlin 5K

Check out the 2nd Annual LuLu’s Marlin 5K benefitting the Destin Middle School Marlin Booster Club this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Pre-Registered Runners may pick up their packets the night before at LuLu’s from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21. All runners can enjoy a post-race party at LuLu’s Destin with fun, food and music.

For more infomation visit http://www.active.com/destin-fl/running/distance-running-races/lulu-s-marlin-5k-2016?int=

Boo at the Zoo

The Gulf Breeze Zoo has some awesome Halloween fun planned for the next two weekends. Boo at the Zoo will run Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 during regular zoo hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special Halloween activities include a trick-or-treat trail, a bouncy house section, an animal encounter area, face painting and balloon animal station. Children are encouraged to come in non-scary costumes ready to have some fun at the zoo. For more information visit http://www.gulfbreezezoo.org/Events/BooattheZoo2016.aspx.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening & Costume Contest

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar with this themed party this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. Dress to impress in your most appealing character from the Rocky Horror Picture Show and take part in the competition with $500 as the grand prize. Participants will also receive a free Rocky Horror survival kit.

Best of the Emerald Coast

Grand Boulevard and Emerald Coast Magazine will be hosting an evening showcase of local businesses who were awarded with the Best of the Emerald Coast by way of local votes. The public is invited out Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. to browse the local business booths, enjoy food, and entertainment and sample items from each vendor. Tickets for the event are available here http://www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com/Best-of-the-Emerald-Coast-Event/.

Beach Yoga Party

Kids 4 Kids Florida, a locally based non-profit that has now spread statewide, is hosting their first event this Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3-5 p.m. at Henderson Beach State Park. The event is K4K Florida Beach Yoga Party and will be sponsored by Sunshine Yoga. In addition to some fun yoga classes, there will be kids activities such as corn-hole, hula-hooping, contests, and of course music, drinks and snacks. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds going to K4K Florida. This is a family event, so all kids and adults are welcome to come! For more information visit http://www.sunshineyogastudio.com/events or http://www.k4kfl.org/.

Saturday Concerts

Blair Colson will play at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

The Fish House Band will perform at Old Florida Fish House at 8 p.m.

The Dizzy Juke Band will play at Graffiti & The Funky Blues Shack at 9 p.m.

The Dream Band will get on stage at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts