By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

When candy is at every doorstep, it’s easy to see why Halloween can be unhealthy.

It does not have to be.

There are plenty of Halloween treats that will fulfill your sugar craving without completely breaking your diet plan.

Here is a list of four recipes that you can prepare for a Halloween party or an at-home snack for you and your children.

1. Popcorn treat

A small serving of a popcorn and candy mixture has few calories and gives you a chance to eat some Halloween candy.

I chose to mix Reese’s Pieces with popcorn. This sweet and salty mixture was ideal, because it maintained Halloween colors and the flavors complemented each other.

Serving size – 1

Ingredients:

1 cup of popcorn

2 tablespoons of Reese’s Pieces

Directions:

Cook a bag of popcorn or purchase a pre-cooked bag of popcorn. Scoop out one cup of popcorn. Scoop out one tablespoon of Reese’s Pieces. Slowly take turns pouring small amounts of popcorn and Reese’s Pieces into a serving dish to create layers.

2. Banana ghost pops

It would not be Halloween without the appearance or non-appearance of ghosts.

Banana ghost pops combine the delicate sweetness of bananas with white chocolate. When served cold, these make a delicious treat on a warm or cool day.

Plus, the chocolate chip eyes are adorable.

I loosely used the recipe for Frozen Ghost Banana Pops available at http://abc.go.com/shows/the-chew/recipes/frozen-ghost-banana-pops-carla-hall.

Serving size – 4

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 cup of white chocolate chips

8 dark or milk chocolate chips

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 dowel sticks

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with foil.

Peel the banana. Cut lengthwise and then crosswise to form four pieces.

Insert a dowel into the bottom of each banana. Place in freezer for four hours or overnight.

The next day, in a small bowl, add the white chocolate and vegetable oil. Microwave in 10-second intervals until it’s melted.

Dip the frozen banana in the chocolate mixture until coated and place on baking sheet. Place two chocolate chips for eyes.

Serve immediately or place back in freezer until you are ready to serve them.

3. Candy corn fruit cups

This treat looks like candy corn without the sugar overdose.

Candy corn fruit cups are the perfect treat for Halloween parties, because they are easy to prepare and look festive.

Serving size – 1

Ingredients:

1 cup of whipped cream

1 can of pineapple chunks

1 clementine

Directions:

Open and strain the can of pineapple chunks. Pour half the can into a serving dish.

Peel the clementine, and cut it into small pieces. Place these pieces on top of the pineapple chunks in the serving dish.

Top the dish with whipped cream.

4. Jack-o-lantern smoothies

An orange smoothie is a convenient way to embrace a Halloween treat.

You can drink it at any time of the day, and you can take it to-go. I loosely based my recipe on a Jack-O-Lantern Smoothies recipe at theseasonedmom.com/jack-o-lantern-smoothies/.

In their recipe, they served the smoothie in a clear cup with a jack-o-lantern image drawn in Sharpie on the outside.

Serving size – 1

Ingredients:

1 cup of skim milk

1 cup of orange juice

1 banana

1 cup frozen peaches

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup peach yogurt

Directions:

Cut the banana in slices. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve cold.