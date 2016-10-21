By ABRAHAM GALVAN | Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN— The Destin History and Fishing Museum is enriched with the heritage of Destin and how it become the world’s luckiest fishing village.

Once you enter the museum, you will learn about the first pioneer families who arrived in the 1800’s and all of the fascinating tools and amenities they used.

Here are some unique historic artifacts you can find while learning about Destin’s history.

This piano was owned by the wife of William Thomas Marler, Camilla. She taught Destin children to play on this organ.

William Marler, best known as “Uncle Billy,’ was the problem solver of the town and helped establish schools, churches, and the post office.

2. Family bibles kept track of important events that happened in a family such as births, deaths, marriages, and baptisms. Family traditions and recipes were also kept in the bible.

Many times it was the only book a family would own and became a learning tool to read. These bibles became family heirlooms and were passed down from one generation to the next.

3. The earliest equipment used for fishing was the sounding lead which was a large piece of lead tied on the end of a long rope with depths marked by colored twine.

With soap on the bottom of the lead, fishermen will let it down until it touched the bottom of the bay. Debris on the soap will tell them what kind of bottom they were on, either rock, grass or sand. The fisherman will also know how deep the water was by the markers.

4. In 1934, William Thomas Marler constructed the first post office building on his property facing Calhoun Avenue. He built everything from scratch, including the interior cabinets and counters.

The small building became the social center of Destin. It was the place where people went for good conversation. The post office served the community for 17 years.

5. Destin’s first settlers were industrious and self – sufficient. Boat construction and seine were a part of their daily lives.

WANT TO GO?

The museum is located at 108 Stahlman Avenue. For more information call 850-837-6611