FORT WALTON BEACH — Just before the start of the lunch rush at Stewby’s Seafood Shanty recently, Lizbeth Alvarez and Lucy Hull pulled into the parking lot. They stopped to pose for a picture under the sign outside as traffic rushed by on Racetrack Road.

The women, who live in Fort Walton Beach, had heard of Stewby’s but had never eaten there. But after Alvarez saw it ranked as one of the “best seafood imaginable” restaurants in Florida, they made it happen.

“I just saw this morning that this is No. 8 in the whole state of Florida,” she said. “That’s why we’re here.”

The newest ranking is from onlyinyourstate.com.

Earlier this week, Stewby’s was ranked No. 4 on TripAdvisor’s list of best restaurant bargains in the United States.

“We’re really pumping out the good food,” said general manager Gary Bain, who added that he was stoked about both of the rankings. He was particularly excited about the TripAdvisor ranking because it is customer-generated.

“People eat with their eyes first,” he said. “When you see good food, you want to eat it.”

A couple dining there Wednesday morning said they came to Stewby’s after seeing it on TripAdvisor. Sandy and Richard Stewart are visiting from North Carolina and already have been to Stewby’s twice.

“We’ll be coming back a lot,” says Sandy. “It’s only $26 for both of us to eat.”

“Screw paying for the view,” Richard adds. “You can get the good food for half the price.”

The restaurant opened five years ago in two portable units pushed together. Ninety percent of the fish they serve is from the docks in Destin. The other 10 percent is brought from other locations in Florida. Seafood is processed in a fish house located behind the restaurant.

Owner Stewart Taylor of Baker modeled the restaurant after Sam’s Oyster House, a popular local restaurant his father operated in the 1960s.

Bain says they serve at least 500 people a day and that business continues to grow about 30 percent each year.

Most menu items are under $10, with dinners ranging from $10.99 to $17.99 for the soft shell crab. The restaurant has picnic tables that can seat 40 patrons on an enclosed deck that is air conditioned. Customers order, pay and pick up at a window. They can also call ahead or use the drive-through.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The busiest times are from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6-8:30 p.m. It’s common for the line stretch out the door and around the building, Bain said.

