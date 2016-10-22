SPECIAL TO DESTIN.COM

amici 30A Italian Kitchen, coming to 30Avenue fall 2016, continues to grow with the addition of Chef Chris Mack as sous chef.

No stranger to the Emerald Coast, or a number of well-established restaurants in the South Walton area, Mack joins the amici 30A Italian Kitchen team with an impressive resume.

Originally from Maryland, he has worked in the kitchen at Pandora’s Steakhouse & Lounge in Grayton Beach and V Seagrove, formerly located at the corner of Scenic Highway 30A and County Highway 395.

Having inherited his passion for cooking from his father, Mack started in the kitchen at an early age. While his family spent summer vacations on the outer banks of North Carolina, Mack’s first job as a teenager was behind the scenes in the kitchen. A graduate of the

Baltimore International Culinary Institute of Arts, his culinary talents and expertise will be a great addition to amici 30A and 30Avenue.

“I’ve been in the area for a while now, and it’s exciting to see something like amici 30A coming to South Walton,” said Mack. “The families’ commitment to fresh products and showcasing local goods will surely have patrons coming back for more.”

Construction, design and hiring continue to move forward at amici 30A. The Corchis family is set to open the Italian Kitchen this fall, promising “friends, family and full bellies.” The team is currently hiring cooks and managers. If you would like to be a part of that team, visit www.amici30a.com to submit your resume. The website is updated regularly with open positions.