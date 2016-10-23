From the mid-1600s to about 1840, aristocratic young Englishmen often completed their education by traveling around Europe visiting classical sites. They spent anywhere from a few months to a few years studying great painters, composers and architecture. Some say it was also an excuse for them to work off youthful high spirits away from home, a bit like Spring Break!

Their traveling was termed “The Grand Tour” and from this we get the term tourists.

By 1840, railroads were spreading across the world and the Grand Tour gave way to “Cook’s Tours” organized by Thomas Cook from 1841. He founded one of the first travel agency chains; but not the first, though, as that was probably Cox & Kings Ltd., set up in 1758 to help the British Army travel to India. The first American travel agent was Walter T. Brownell, who in 1887 took 10 “tourists” on a tour of Europe from New York.

Florida’s tourism took off with Henry Flagler in 1883 when he started investing heavily in railroad and hotel building. By 1890, tourists were flocking to the peninsula.

Here on the Emerald Coast and Northwest Florida, tourism took hold in the years following World War II and blossomed during the ’50s and ’60s. It has continued to develop and evolve ever since. Tourism has been a major contributor to this region’s economy for upwards of 60 years, so it’s neither something new, nor a flash in the pan.

The major tourist season here? Well, summer, obviously. The famed “90 Days of Summer” between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when families pack up the car and drive 10 or 15 hours to come and visit us.

In recent years this has been changing to the “60 Days of Summer” as schools break later and go back earlier. The period of maximum accommodation occupancy has been compressed into those two months — highlighted this year as bed tax receipts all along the coast were down during August. A combination of earlier school returns and rainy weather in August is to blame.

Should we worry? Not at all. The school systems around the country have introduced more fall breaks and that gives opportunities to spread the tourist season. As fall breaks are staggered in different school districts, we get the same number of visitors, but spread across the year. Less road crowding and a longer employment period for traditionally seasonal tourism jobs.

Don’t forget the efforts of our Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) and the private accommodation and attraction companies who instead of promoting the summer, concentrate on spring and fall. They aim to attract not only families during school breaks but higher spending visitors to festivals, cultural and sporting events. It’s working — 70,000 attended the Destin Seafood Festival recently which was held the same weekend as the Pensacola Seafood Festival. Both had record attendance.

Bookings are at record levels throughout the Panhandle, right through the end of the year.

It seems like we’re attracting some “Grand Tours” of our own.

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.