By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

No one wants to be the only person at a Halloween party not in costume.

But, every year, it seems we run out of the time and money to come up with a costume. This is why we put together a list of 10 last-minute Halloween costumes that are simple and cost-efficient. Some of them require a small purchase, and others you will find in your closet.

Ghost

Ghost always makes the list of last-minute Halloween costumes, because it never fails. You can deem yourself a ghost in anything from a white T-shirt to an old, white bed sheet or pillowcase. Don’t forget to cut out holes for your eyes.

Tooth fairy

The tooth fairy makes an excellent costume for the procrastinator. Here’s why: No one has any knowledge or pre-conceived notion of what the tooth fairy looks like. The tooth fairy might find herself in an old prom dress, ballet leotard or cocktail dress. If she carries a sack or wand with a tooth image, everyone will know it’s her.

Witch

As long as you embrace the color of darkness, you can pull off a witch costume. Try a black dress or black leggings with a flowy top. Top off the outfit with a witch hat, which you can pick up at most stores with Halloween supplies. For added authenticity, put on black lipstick and black nail polish.

Aerobics instructor

Quick, check your closet. Do you have spandex? A leotard? Headband? Legwarmers? If you have any of these items or all four, you might be able to pull off an aerobics instructor. Carry small dumbbells or rock a boom box on your shoulder, and people might sign up for your class.

Member of The Addams Family

Does black make an abnormally frequent appearance in your closet? Put on as many black apparel items as you can, and claim to be a member of The Addams Family. If you’re a woman, braid your hair and be Wednesday, or wear your hair down and sleek as Morticia. If you’re a man, stick on a mustache and wear a pinstripe suit to be Gomez.

Waldo

Where’s Waldo? He might be in your closet. If you own a red-and-white-striped T-shirt or sweater, put it on. Throw on a red beanie, and bam, you are Waldo.

Scarecrow

A scarecrow is the ideal solution for low-maintenance costume-wearers. Why? It’s a traditional fall outfit. Wear a flannel button-down shirt, jeans and boots. The only necessity is some sort of straw hat.

Joel Goodsen on “Risky Business”

It might not be innovative, but it will be inexpensive. Joel Goodsen in “Risky Business” dons a long white button-down shirt with white socks. If you own those things, channel the 1980s romantic comedy starring Tom Cruise. If you want to be extra risky, wear black sunglasses to imitate the movie’s signature image.

Zombie *insert character here*

Zombies can overtake any type of person, which means you can be a zombie doctor, cheerleader, hipster or princess. For a zombie look, buy some white makeup, and cover your entire face with it. Next, add some dark black and purple makeup around the eyes and mouth. Last, add some fake blood makeup in various spots. However you choose to apply the makeup, make it look as if the transition from human to zombie was not pretty.

Tourist

Be a tourist in your own town. Button up a Hawaiian-print shirt, put on a lei and grab your camera. To make it more realistic, hold up a map and look confused.