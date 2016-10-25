Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

MARY ESTHER — For those times when you can’t decide if you want a cup of tea or a mixed drink, perhaps you just need a tea-infused rum.

Bishops Prohibition, an entity of the Mary Esther-based Bishops Coffee and Tea, has started selling its line of rums including white peach tea and hibiscus and roses last week at local Sunset Liquors locations.

Bishops’ owner, T. Bishop said she didn’t intend to go into the liquor business, but was asked to concoct a special drink by the owners of Timber Creek Distillery in Crestview. Bishop, who makes her own syrups, decided to give it a shot (pun intended).

“Lo and behold, I came up with the tea-infused rum,” she said. “It’s not a mixer. It’s real liquor — 40 proof. And it’s delicious.”

Pour-over coffee and loose-leaf teas are carefully crafted at the shop. That same handcrafted process is used when making the rums, Bishop said. The rums are created in the back kitchen of Bishops Coffee and Tea, but will not be served at the shop.

“I don’t make a batch until we have a order, it’s all handcrafted,” she said. “If you don’t see it in the store ask them to put an order in.”

Whether it’s sugar scrubs or jewelry, roasted coffee beans or flavored rums, Bishop said she likes to add to her brand and create a product everyone can enjoy.

Almost 10 years of business, there have been some rough patches, but Bishop sees no end in sight. The business has expanded into multiple shops and distributing in big box stores like Fresh Market.

“I like the fact that the creative side of me gets to meet with the business side of me,” she added. “It’s exciting when people not only buy a bag of coffee or a sugar scrub, but they just love it.”