By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

In honor of today being National Chocolate Day, we present some ideas for celebrating:

8 a.m.

Trade your morning coffee for the warm aroma of hot chocolate accompanied by giant marshmallows.

9 a.m.

It’s time for breakfast, and these chewy chocolate chip oatmeal bars have taken over Pinterest. They are the morning’s version of a chocolate chip cookie.

I used a recipe provided by the Jamie Cooks It Up blog, available at jamiecooksitup.net/2015/05/chewy-chocolate-chip-oatmeal-bars-and-17-chocolate-chip-recipes-for-national-chocolate-chip-day/

Servings: 16 bars

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 1/4 cups butter, melted

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Place flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon into a mixer or large mixing bowl. Toss them together with a fork to combine.

Grab the old fashioned oats and add them to the mixing bowl.

Add brown sugar and toss everything together to mix.

Melt butter and pour it into the bowl. Mix for one minute.

Add eggs and vanilla.

Mix until the dough has combined. It will be crumbly.

Add chocolate chips. Mix the chips in.

Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and press the dough into it.

Bake for 20 minutes. Stick a butter knife or toothpick into the center. When it comes out clean, the bars are done. Don’t worry if they look a little bit underdone. They should. This will help them stay nice and moist.

Allow them to cool completely and then cut into bars, or eat them warm from the pan.

10 a.m.

If oatmeal didn’t fit your breakfast needs at 9 a.m., try a chocolate doughnut at 10 a.m.

11 a.m.

As a last-ditch breakfast effort, bake some chocolate muffins. I used a recipe for chocolate chip zucchini muffins from passionforsavings.com.

CHOCOLATE CHIP ZUCCHINI MUFFINS

Servings:

Ingredients:

2 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1½ cups zucchini

1½ cups flour

½ cup cocoa

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 bag of mini chocolate chips

Instructions:

Combine eggs, oil, sugars, vanilla in a bowl and mix well.

Slowly add in raw zucchini and stir.

Combine dry ingredients in a large measuring cup.

Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients.

Add in chocolate chips.

Spoon into muffin pans.

Bake at 350 for 22-25 minutes.

12 p.m.

It’s time for lunch, and you need chocolate in a lighter form. Try a chocolate soup. There are plenty of recipes online featuring different chocolates and consistencies.

1 p.m.

Top off your lunch hour with a chocolate milkshake. The cold treat will provide your sweet fix without being too filling.

2 p.m.

Now is the time for a chocolate-covered you-know-what.

You can try chocolate-smothered strawberries, almonds, peanuts or cherries. Purchase pre-made treats at the store, or make them with stove-top melted chocolate.

3 p.m.

A chocolate brownie is an ideal afternoon treat. Try a boxed brownie mix from the store, or make one from scratch using a Pinterest recipe.

4 p.m.

Perhaps a brownie is not your thing. Try a creamy chocolate pie. The fluffy consistency is decadent without spoiling your dinner, too much.

I used Diana Johnson’s Vegan Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie recipe from eatrichly.com, available at http://eatingrichly.com/vegan-chocolate-coconut-cream-pie/.

VEGAN CHOCOLATE COCONUT CREAM PIE

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1½ cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs (you can use vegan or gluten free)

8 tablespoons melted coconut oil

19-oz can Mae Ploy Coconut Milk, divided

¾ cup dairy free chocolate chips

¼ cup Sucanat

2 tablespoons organic cornstarch

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs with coconut oil. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a pie pan.

Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown.

Pour all but ¼ cup of the coconut milk into a medium pot. Add chocolate chips and Sucanat. Heat on high, stirring constantly until chocolate is completely melted.

Using a fork, whisk the cornstarch into the remaining ¼ cup of coconut milk until smooth. Stir this into the chocolate coconut milk and continue stirring on high heat until it begins to thicken. Remove from heat.

Pour coconut filling into crust. Let cool, then refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving.

5 p.m.

The chocolate clock does not stop at dinner time.

Keeping ticking with black bean chili featuring chocolate and coconut. I used a recipe from Gimme Some Oven, available at gimmesomeoven.com/black-bean-chili-with-chocolate-and-coconut/

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large white onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup good-quality chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

8 cups water

1 pound dried black beans, rinsed

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

1/4 cup coconut flakes

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (use dark chocolate cocoa for vegan version)

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1-3 teaspoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo, to taste

Toppings: chocolate chips and additional toasted coconut flakes

Directions:

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for 4-5 minutes, until translucent, stirring occasionally. Add in chili powder and cumin cook for an additional 3 minutes until fragrant. Add in the water, black beans, green chiles, coconut flakes, unsweetened cocoa powder, and oregano. Bring to a boil. Then reduce heat to medium-low and cover, leaving the lid slightly ajar. Simmer for about 2 hours or until the beans are mostly tender.

Add in the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce by teaspoons until it reaches your desired taste. Season with salt and pepper, and add an additional 1/2 cup or more of water if needed. Then return to heat for a final 30 minutes or until the beans are fully-cooked. If you would like a smoother soup, feel free to use a potato masher or immersion blender to puree. Otherwise, serve as-is with toppings.

To make this in the slow cooker, just add all ingredients (minus the toppings) and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until beans are tender. Serve with toppings.

6 p.m.

Chocolate pudding is a nice evening treat if you’re full from dinner.

Try a boxed chocolate pudding mix from the grocery store. It is easy and quick to prepare, as it can chill while you eat dinner.

7 p.m.

If you are looking for a more traditional dessert, you can’t go wrong with chocolate ice cream. Hit the grocery store or a local ice cream parlor, and treat yourself to a scoop or cone full of chocolate goodness.

8 p.m.

It’s time for a nightcap. Put a cap on the evening with a chocolate martini.

I used a recipe for the Chocolate Bailey’s Martini available at cocktails.lovetoknow.com/Baileys_Chocolate_Martini_Recipe.

CHOCOLATE BAILEY’S MARTINI

Ingredients:

2 ounces Bailey’s Irish cream

1/4 ounce vodka

1/2 ounce chocolate liqueur

Sprinkle of cocoa powder

Instructions:

Mix Bailey’s, vodka and liqueur in a martini shaker with several ice cubes.

Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish with cocoa if desired.