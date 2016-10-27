By Nick Tomecek / Destin.com

We are surrounded by water. Bridges connect us to pieces of land so we can work and play on the beautiful beaches of Destin and the rest of the Emerald Coast.

Don't forget to kick-back and relax while you are out on your paddle adventure. NICK TOMECEK/DAILY NEWS
But why drive, when you can paddle your way through countless serene landscapes that are offered up by Mother Nature.

Your adventure is not only eco-friendly, but also good for your health.

Whether you like to canoe, kayak or use a paddleboard, we have mapped out some popular places to dip your paddle.

The obvious choice for a paddle is the Gulf of Mexico, but waves, currents and tides can be overwhelming for someone who is looking for a leisurely experience.

The Santa Rosa Sound near Fort Walton Beach and Mary Esther offers protection from large waves. Islands exist on the sound that were created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when they dug out the channel for passing barges.

The islands have created a network of mini-channels that have an ecosystem ripe for nesting birds and paddling enthusiasts. The land between the sound and the gulf is owned by the U.S. Air Force, but remains largely undeveloped and adds to the serenity (except for an occasional passing motor boat).

This underwater views shows grass growing from the bottom of the Santa Rosa Sound. NICK TOMECEK/DAILY NEWS
Other popular paddle destinations include the 15 coastal dune lakes in South Walton County. They are rare and sometimes spill into the Gulf of Mexico, making for a unique freshwater-to-saltwater experience while you are on your paddle.

There are plenty of stores that will sell you a kayak or paddleboard, but if you don’t want to buy, rent. Below is a map of popular places to paddle as well as a list of some of the businesses that offer rentals.

Paddling the Santa Rosa Sound
Don't forget to kick-back and relax while you are out on your paddle adventure.
Vessels that require a paddle usually can accommodate shallow bodies of water.
This flowering plant grows on an untouched sand dune on Okaloosa Island. Going for a paddle can get you into some places that have not been touched by humans.
A snail attaches itself to a blade of grass growing in the Santa Rosa Sound.
This underwater views shows grass growing from the bottom of the Santa Rosa Sound.
The camera captured this view of grass swaying in the wind on the Santa Rosa Sound during a recent paddle aboard a kayak.
An egret flies from tree to tree recently on the Santa Rosa Sound. Bring a camera, preferably water-proof, when you go for a paddle.

