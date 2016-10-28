By Savannah Evanoff | The Northwest Florida Daily News

The 21st annual Festival of the Arts is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Dr. West, Destin. Daily admission is $5, and proceeds will benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation and its arts education outreach programs.

The event is free to children 12 and younger and Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation members.

Festival attendees may park for free at Grace Lutheran Church located adjacent to the Cultural Arts Village, or at Emerald Coast Centre, located on Highway 98, and ride the free continuous shuttle service to the festival’s main entrance.

For more information, visit mattiekellyartsfoundation.org.

Here are five things you can expect at the 21st annual Festival of the Arts.

1. Hand-selected art

Not every artist gets to display their work at the Festival of the Arts.

Candidates go through a strict application process, in which they submit photos of their work and booth setup. In July, three art connoisseurs blindly select what belongs in the show.

“It raises the caliber of the quality of the work every year,” Hull said. “We need to keep it fresh.”

This year’s festival will include artists from as far as Estonia, Michigan and California, Nissley said. It will also feature a Collaborative Art Exhibit, composed of adults’ and students’ artwork, she said.

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation will give out $10,000 in cash prizes, Hull said. It will also give out the following awards: Judges Recognition, Award of Merit, Award of Excellence, People’s Choice Award, Best in Show, Best in Show of the Collaborative Art Exhibit tent and first, second and third place for adults and students in the Collaborative Art Exhibit tent.

The festival is not completely composed of traditional artwork, Nissley said. One of Nissley’s favorite artists last year made birds and animals from PVC pipe, she said.

“There is fun stuff, too,” Nissley said. “It’s not all serious paintings.”

If you purchase large artwork or multiple pieces, you can obtain an “art pickup” pass from the Festival Main Entry Tent to drive your car and pick up the artwork(s).

2. Low-key live music

The festival will feature more than visual arts.

The weekend will feature six musical acts included with your admission, Hull said. Many of the artists have performed at the festival in previous years, she said.

“A whole day for $5 and you can hear three different bands,” Nissley said. “It’s really a deal.”

Here’s the lineup:

Saturday

9:30-11:30 a.m. Drew Tillman, blues and rock ‘n’ roll

Noon-2 p.m. Roman Street, classical gypsy and contemporary jazz

2:30-4:30 p.m. Cartoon, jazz and blues

Sunday

10-11 a.m. Noodle Soup, jazz and folk

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jeff Glickman & the Panhandle All Stars, blues and rock

2-3:30 p.m. Dino Lourdi, blues, jazz, pop and rock

3. Al fresco dining

The festival is your chance to eat al fresco, glamorous words which mean eating outside.

The Festival of the Arts will feature an al fresco dining area, Hull said. People can go to the area near the stage to purchase food, visit the beer and wine garden or sit in an area with tables and enjoy the music, she said.

“People can go sit and relax, eat,” Hull said. “Take a break.”

Cuisine on the Green will feature Big Red Truck, Coastal Chow, 790 On The Gulf, Jim ‘N Nick’s, JK Italian Ice, Sweet Henrietta’s Treats and Rosey’s Sweets and Treats. Food types will include desserts, Cajun, barbecue and Asian.

4. A chance to win artwork

You could win an art piece at the festival.

The Cultural Arts Village will host an Art Drawing Tent, in which participating artists can donate something to raffle off. You can purchase raffle tickets throughout the weekend and place them in the drawing for the artwork of your choice.

Raffle tickets will cost $5 for three tickets, $20 for 20 tickets and $10 for 8 tickets. You can purchase tickets online at mattiekellyartsfoundation.org/destinfloridaeventsartfestival.html until 5 p.m. Friday and in-person at the Art Drawing Tent until 3 pm Sunday.

Guest artist and Florida Highwayman A.J. Brown will raffle off “Tangerine Skies,” an oil painting valued at $2,275. Raffle ticket prices for this painting start at $10. To purchase raffle tickets for “Tangerine Skies,” visit mattiekellyartsfoundation.org/destinfloridaeventsartfestival.html.

Festival hosts will announce raffle winners at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nissley said. You do not have to be present to win, she said.

5. Signature merch

Festival of the Arts will feature its signature merchandise.

Attendees can add to their collection of Festival of the Arts’ posters and T-shirts. This year’s merchandise will feature the coastal-inspired artwork of Destin folk artist Kathleen Broaderick. Signed and numbered poster prints and souvenir T-shirts will be sold in the Souvenir Tent.

At the merchandise tent, people can also pick up a free official festival guide.

