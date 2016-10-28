By Tina Harbuck | The Destin Log

He was hoping for a bigger one, but the scalloped hammerhead shark 13-year-old Reece Nixon reeled in, landed him on the leaderboard in the 68th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo Tuesday.

“I was hoping to beat the last time,” Nixon said.

In 2014, Nixon hauled in a 196.6 pound hammerhead while fishing aboard the Vengeance with Capt. Jason Hallmark to get on the leaderboard. However, on Tuesday his shark tilted the scales at 127.4 pounds.

“It only took about 10 or 15 minutes,” Nixon said, who was aboard the Vengeance again, this time with Capt. Nathan Putney.

“The first time it ran it took out about 30 yards of line, then about 10 the second time,” said the young, but seasoned angler from Rock Springs, Georgia.

“I thought I was going to lose it when it went under the boat … it scared me,” he said.

Capt. Putney said they caught the shark using a bonito for bait. The hammerhead was the first of two hammerheads for the day, plus they caught three Dusky shark. All were released except for the first hammerhead which got Nixon on the big board in second place for a shark caught on a charter boat.

In addition to the shark, Nixon also hauled in a 35.4-pound wahoo for a second place spot on the overall leaderboard in the Junior Division.