Halloween Haunt

The Destin Commons will host a Halloween Haunt Friday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. for kids and dogs and creepy crawlers of all ages. The night will kick off with a kids and dogs costume contest at 6 p.m. followed by face painting, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating and other fun events.

Mattie Kelly Festival of the Arts

The 21st Annual Mattie Kelly Festival of the Arts is set to launch this weekend, Oct. 29-30 at the MKAF’s Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The festival will host more than 100 painters from 10 different states, and one from Estonia. Throughout the festival, six local and regional musicians and bands will perform, including Drew Tillman, Roman Street and Jeff Glickman and the Panhandle All Stars. Of course you can be sure to find copious amounts of great food and beverages from local food trucks and vendors and this year’s festival will also have a special kids’ tent, which will feature collaborative art, face and pumpkin painting and much more.

Pumpkin Festival

Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides will be hosting their 6th Annual Pumpkin Festival October 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will sprawl across the 20 acre horse ranch in South Walton offering a pumpkin patch, hay rides, crafts, pony rides, inflatable bounce houses and more! Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides is located at 613 County Hwy. 393. For more information visit www.30ahorseback.com.

Pumpkinpalooza

The HarborWalk Village will come alive for Halloween Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. The two-day festival, Pumpkinpalooza doesn’t leave anyone out as Saturday hosts a live concert and adult costume contest from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday it’s time to bring out the kids. Sunday’s family events include a kids and pets costume contest, arts and crafts, and trick-or-treating in the HarborWalk Village beginning at 2 p.m.

BooLu’s



LuLu’s Destin has some spooky fun in store for the whole family with a free event to be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. There will be free face painting, bouncy houses, crafts, paint your own pumpkin and trick-or-treating. Also make sure to dress your youngsters up and register in the costume contest to win prizes.

Finally cap off the night with a showing of Beetlejuice.

Seaside Halloweener Derby

For a howling good time, why not check out the 7th Annual Seaside Halloweener Derby this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a dog race and costume contest for dachshunds or “wieners” as they are affectionately named thus the “Halloweener Derby.” So come out and enjoy the fun and festivities in Seaside! Dogs can be registered online at http://www.seasidehalloweenerderby.com/ and the cost is $25.

Adult Halloween Costume Contest

This all-out Halloween party will be hopping in AJ’s Club Bimini on Oct. 29th. The party gets started after 10 p.m. with prizes awards to the craziest costume ensembles. The grand prize is $1,000 so don’t miss out on this epic party.

Halloween at the Destin Fishing Rodeo

For Halloween fun the entire family can enjoy, come down to the docks for the final night of the Destin Fishing Rodeo Oct. 31st , you won’t be disappointed. Everyone from the weigh master and judges to the boat captains and anglers will be dressed in costume and having fun. Bring the kiddos and they can trick-or-treat along the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at all the vendors in the HarborWalk Village. AJ’s even has a special for the kids; if they are in costume, they eat free from 5-7 p.m. The night ends with a fireworks show.

Noche de los Muertos

The night of the dead costume party will be held from 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Caliza Restaurant in Alys Beach. Tickets are $50/advance and $60 at door. Visit tickets.completeticketsolutions.com/ALYS/Online/default.asp for tickets and information.

WaterColor Fall Festival

Enjoy fall foods and drinks, live music and crafts, a pumpkin carving contest and pictures with a scarecrow at WaterColor Resort during the annual Fall Festival in Marina Park from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30. Stay after for a movie in the park. Free and open to the public.

Saturday Concerts: Oct. 29

Blair Colson will perform at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

Dan Navarro will play a live show at The REP Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit http://lovetherep.com/dan-navarro-is-livetherep/

Enjoy a Halloween Bash at Local Catch Bar & Grill with live music from Forrest Williams and DJ 30 at 8 p.m.

The Fish House Band will play at the Old Florida Fish House at 8 p.m.

The Okaloosa Sound will play at Graffiti & The Funky Blues Shack at 9 p.m.

The Dream Band will perform at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts