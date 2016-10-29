By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

The Henderson Park Inn in Destin is no ordinary inn.

The resort, located adjacent to Henderson Beach State Park, is unique to Destin in that it is an adults-only hotel. Guests must be 25 or older to stay there, making it an oasis for couples who want to enjoy the Emerald Coast without the hustle and bustle of crowds, large groups and families.

“The hotel is adults only, and it is all inclusive, which is a foreign concept in the United States,” said Innkeeper Ryan Olin. “It takes the thinking out of your vacation.”

The resort’s all-inclusive offerings include an onsite restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, a private beach with chairs and umbrellas, bicycles, swings and fire pits, and a complimentary sunset happy hour.

The resort’s offerings don’t just set it apart from the rest of the lodging options in Destin.

This past February, TripAdvisor ranked the Henderson Park Inn the number one most romantic hotel in the United States.

A press release on TripAdvisor website described the inn as “a magnificent New England-style hotel (that) is ideal for travelers looking for a romantic respite.”

The Inn was built in 1992 by the Abbott brothers, developers from Maine who fashioned the resort after Cape Cod architecture. The hotel was remodeled after hurricane damage in the mid-2000s, and housed 30 families who were displaced during Hurricane Katrina during its remodeling.

Since its reopening in late 2006, the hotel has continued to make a name for itself in the world of hospitality. Olin said its staff has a high employee retention rate, with many employees having worked there for upwards of 10 years.

“It’s amazingly wonderful to work here,” said Natalie Vorhees, a guest service agent at the hotel. “They really take care of us as employees and as people.

“This place is special because of the intimacy, it’s small and personal,” she added. “You really get to know your guests.”

Olin said the hotel stays booked nearly every month of the year, with September being its busiest month. He said a lot of couples come on their own, but befriend other couples who are also staying at the hotel.

“We have a lot of repeat guests,” he said. “At our complimentary happy hour, guests meet each other and start learning about each other, and the next morning you’ll see those couples eating breakfast.”