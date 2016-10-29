By Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN — Artists from across the country brought their culture of art to the 21st Annual Festival of Arts at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Saturday.

The public was wowed with paintings, sculptures, precious jewelry and photography. Kids also had their time to shine at the ARTSTOP, where they were able to explore their creative side.

The festival also featured a food bistro, wine and beer garden, live music, souvenir posters, T-shirts, art drawings and more.