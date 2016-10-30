By Deborah Wheeler | The Walton Sun

Gulf Place has long had a town center with several shopping and dining options for you and your pets.

Now, the busy corner of Scenic Highway 30A and County Highway 393 has welcomed a much-needed market into its fold.

Veteran restaurant-owners Vickie and Jeff Miller opened Deep South Market & Deli on Oct. 8 and enjoyed a solid reception from the community.

Already occupying space at Gulf Place with their Perfect Pig restaurant, the Millers knew what was needed in the complex.

“I am such a foodie and love interesting and different products that you can’t find everywhere,” said Vickie.

And products that you can’t find easily are what you will find at Deep South Market. Gourmet food items such as chocolate butter, Jeni’s ice cream from Kentucky in flavors of wildberry and lavender, honeysuckle gelato, chocolate on a stick that makes chocolate milk, blackberry mustard, and marshmallows in flavors of bourbon, fireball, and lavender.

In addition to food items, there are table-top items such as unique cutting boards that can be personalized would make great wedding gifts or as a gift for new home owners — all unique and individual.

However, fresh produce was not overlooked, with essentials such as tomatoes and other veggies for the night’s dinner also featured.

Need a gift for your dog sitter? Find it at Deep South Market. There are thank you gifts of special jars of candies and cookies with personalized labels.

In the deli case are hams and thick-cut bacon, and select wines and beer are offered.

“I spend a lot of time sourcing products that you’re not going to find everywhere, and personalized things,” said Vickie.

The market sold out of its Jeni’s salted caramel ice cream the first day.

If you’re headed to the beach, which is across the road, call ahead for a picnic lunch made to order.

Deep South Market is presently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and will keep later hours during high season.

Call 660-1591 for orders. Just say that you want to order from the deli.

“This was much needed here and is a welcome addition,” said Pam Hattaway, who lives nearby. “This is going to be Gulf Place’s Modica Market.”