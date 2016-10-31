Make a Splash at the Gulfarium

Fill your day with family, fun, and fins at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park! Delight in watching dolphins leap and sea lions play during spectacular and informative shows.

Looking for an up-close experience with animals? The Gulfarium offers several interactive programs including the opportunity to meet dolphins, sea lions, stingrays, penguins, and so much more (advance reservations required).

Learn what it takes to be a marine mammal trainer during the VIP Trainer experience or splash around with your dolphin pals during the in-water Dolphin Splash Encounter. The Discover Turtles encounter will give you an inside look at the incredible sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation program, including a behind-the-scenes tour to see current turtle patients.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy educational animal exhibits and an interactive touch pool right on the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico.

Open daily at 9 a.m., rain or shine. For more information, to purchase admission, or reserve your animal encounter, visit www.gulfarium.com and make a splash!