Last week I mentioned DMOs — Destination Marketing Organizations — which prompted the question: What is a DMO? I guess the answer is “How long is a piece of string?”

Obviously a DMO is there to promote tourist destinations, but there are many and varied versions. In some parts of the world they’re called Tourist Boards or Commissions, in others Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB). How they are organized is the big difference.

At a national level we have Brand USA, a public/private partnership tasked with promoting the whole USA to the rest of the world. In Florida, Visit Florida is the state DMO and another public/private partnership funded by both the State of Florida and the private sector. The latter are “members” and pay an annual fee (the same applies to Brand USA which has paying members along with funding from the federal government).

Visit Florida does a great job of promoting the state and encourages its members or partners to engage in joint promotions, where both parties pay a share of the costs.

At more local levels, somewhere between 70-80 percent of the DMOs across the country are privately run or have a private/public partnership; however, Florida is slightly different. There are a few counties that don’t have any tourist agency or their tourist promotion is handled by a Chamber of Commerce. At last count 10 counties had completely private organizations. The rest are arms of the local county governments.

The situation in Florida is influenced by tourist development tax (TDT), which also is known as bed tax. We’ll cover bed tax in future weeks, but essentially it’s a tax imposed on short-stay visitors aimed at producing funds for tourism promotion without taking money from local residents. It’s regulated by state statute covering how it’s collected, how it’s administered, and exactly what it can be used for. The fact that the money is collected by county government means that they have a responsibility to ensure that it’s being spent in the right way.

So, in Northwest Florida, some counties (Bay and Escambia, for example) have private organizations that have contracts with the county and receive a payment from bed tax funds to handle tourism marketing. Others (Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa) have tourist development departments as part of the county infrastructure.

To add to the mix, there are some completely private destination promotion organizations that receive no bed tax funds and rely on their partners and other income. Locally, we have destin.com and emeraldcoast.com (sister properties owned and operated by the Daily News), OkaloosaIsland.com and 30A.com.

We’ll look at what the DMOs do and why they do it down the line.

On a different note, all the indications are that Northwest Florida has had a great tourism fall so far. Hotels, property management companies, restaurants and attractions have seen record bookings and results. Put this down to increasing school fall breaks, great weather and visitors coming here rather than other parts of Florida due to Wind Event Matthew!

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.