DESTIN—There is always something unique a restaurant likes to showcase in their restaurant to set them apart from the others.

Some of our local restaurants revealed some of their favorites to us here at Destin.com.

AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

During the 2007 Destin Fishing Rodeo Tournament, a 844-pound mako shark was captured from the Gulf of Mexico.

After it was gutted, the 11-foot shark still weighed 638 pounds and broke the tournament’s previous shark division record by 338 pounds.

A replica of the mako is on display at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar located at 116 Harbor Boulevard.

2. Tailfin’s Alehouse and Oyster Bar

Tailfins collects and has on display old cash registers throughout the restaurant. Another unique thing you can find while dining here is a stuffed giraffe.

Visitors can get up close and personal with a life-size giraffe head and its long neck.

Tailfins is located at 172 Harbor Boulevard.

3. Hog’s Breath Saloon

In 1978, Jaws 2 filmed a bar scene at Hog’s Breath restaurant when they used to be at Okaloosa Island and after two years in business.

When they decided to move in 1995 to Destin they brought the bar with them and placed it on the second floor.

4. Harbor Docks

This black marlin was caught by local Captain Tony Davis in 1984 at Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

The marlin weighed 1,034 pounds and you can see a replica of it at the Harbor Docks located at 538 Harbor Boulevard.

5. McGuire’s Irish Pub

Anyone who drives by McGuire’s Irish Pub can’t miss the restaurant’s trademark bus.

The bus, which was shipped over from Dublin, Ireland, still has the original road it ran on painted on its left side reading “46 A O’Connell Street.”

This is a way to bring attention to the Irish pub which is located at 33 U.S. Highway 98.

6. The Back Porch

An 18-foot-tall sculpture made out a 4,000 LB cypress tree is the first thing you see when visiting The Back Porch.

It was created by famous Sculptor Marlin Miller and painted by his wife Rene. The sculpture represents the fishing heritage of Destin.

Go check it out at 1740 Scenic Highway 98.

7. Fudpuckers

A lot of visitors don’t realize that the bus that is sticking out in front of Fudpuckers is also the part of the interior design of their gift shop.

It’s a scene to be seen. The restaurant is located at 2001 Emerald Coast Parkway.