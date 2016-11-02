By Linda Murchison | Northwest Florida Daily News

Since North Light Marina opened in Niceville seven years ago, there have been several eateries that have occupied the restaurant space there — none have been so eagerly looked forward to as well known local Chef Dan Pettis’ new offering, Fuel.

The food

Fuel offers a small but well-portioned menu — “Liquids & Leaves,” soups and salads; Small and Large Plates and “Sweet Endings,” desserts.

My guest and I began our meal by sharing a cup of deliciously cheesy, creamy cheddar cheese soup that had just a touch of heat.

This soup was the hot soup of the day, but Fuel also offers a cold soup. Both soups change frequently so be sure to ask your server about the soups of the day.

I opted to order a small plate so I ordered a Greek salad to accompany it.

This generous salad was composed of spring greens, chopped tomatoes and cucumbers, marinated onions and a generous number of Kalamata olives topped with feta cheese. The Greek dressing was served on the side.

Fuel also offers a spinach salad with pineapple, toasted coconut and pecans served with strawberry vinaigrette as well as a bacon, lettuce and tomato wedge served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken, shrimp, tuna or grilled fish may be added to any salad for an up-charge.

To accompany my salad, I chose an order of shrimp scampi and bacon cheese grits from the Small Plate menu.

The shrimp was perfectly cooked, and the grits had just the right amount of cheesiness.

The smokiness of the bacon and acid from the lemon slice added to the dish making it an excellent choice.

The Small Plate menu makes it easy to mix and match for sharing if you choose to.

Other Small Plate items include: hummus, flat bread, fries, edamame, crab bites, several shrimp and fish dishes, jerk chicken and a pork dish with rice and beans.

If you would like a more traditional meal, try one the items on Fuel’s Big Plate menu.

My guest chose the grouper sandwich, grilled, with lettuce, tomato and onion with chipotle tartar sauce.

He took one bite and said, “Now, this is how a grouper sandwich should be cooked.”

The fish was fresh and perfectly cooked.

The grouper sandwich is also offered fried if you prefer.

Big plates are served with your choice of side salad, french fries or potato salad.

I noticed there was not one french fry left on my guest’s plate, so they must have been good.

Other Big Plates include: fish tacos; the half-pound Fuel burger; a bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato sandwich; loaded lobster macaroni and cheese and a jerk grilled chicken with rice, beans and mango salsa.

Dessert is a “must” at Fuel. They include Key lime pie, chocolate and peanut butter pie, strawberry short cake and a salted caramel cheesecake.

Our choice to share was the warm chocolate brownie with chocolate chip ice cream. It was rich, decadent and absolute delicious.

Fuel offers beverages of your choice including cocktails, wine and beer.

The atmosphere

North Light occupies one of the most beautiful pieces of property in Niceville, sitting as it does directly on Boggy Bayou.

The restaurant itself takes advantage of its location with outdoor seating, seating outside under an awning or seating inside where, on nice days, the doors are open to the outside.

The service

Our server, Stephanie, was friendly and efficient. She knew the menu and was happy to make recommendations when asked.

A final taste

Here’s to many great years in that beautiful location, Chef Pettis!

Location: 113 John Sims Parkway, Niceville

Telephone: 850-279-3229

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Price range:

Soup, $7-$8

Salad, $8-$10

Small Plates, $6-$15

Big Plates, $13-$19

Desserts, $7-$8