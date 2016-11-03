By Tina Harbuck | The Destin Log

DESTIN — The final “time is” has been called and the books have been closed on 68th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo, with more than 1,300 fish hitting the scales in 31 days.

During the month-long tournament, Destin’s oldest tradition, there have been plenty of fish tales, hundreds of fish tails, fish with broken tails and even a few fish with no tails.

But before the books closed Monday night, 18 anglers got on the leaderboard to bringing the final total of fish entries for the month to 1,314, the second most in the rodeo’s history. The benchmark was set in 2013 with 1,540 fish.

“It’s been a picture-perfect year for the rodeo,” said Helen Donaldson, the executive director.

She attributed this year’s large number of entries to great weather and lots of people fishing.

The rodeo had 287 boats entered, including kayaks and paddleboards, with the anglers vying for 214 slots on the overall leaderboard, plus 26 spots on the daily boards.

All in all, the rodeo was been tagged a success.

“It’s been a complete success,” weighmaster Bruce Cheves said.

“No real whoppers. Fishing has been strange … one week there has been bait you could walk on and the next there is no bait. And just when you think it’s going to be slow, we get a push of blue water and they catch a 116- and a 177-pound yellowfin tuna within 20 miles of the beach. But that’s fishing.

“You never know what’s going to come in, from guppies to Godzilla being drug in by bathtubs to battleships,” Cheves said.