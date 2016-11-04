The beaches, events and fishing surrounding Destin have created countless memories for people that vacation and live here.

From the endless white sand and emerald green water, to the local restaurants that serve up fresh seafood, this place is unique enough to support a thriving tourism industry and has created an energy that some locals want to keep a secret.

Destin.com recently posed a question to its viewers on Facebook:

What does Destin mean to you?

Responses came from locals and tourists. Here is what they said.

Shellie Nall – “Louisville South! It’s where we all go to get away for some fun in the sun!”

Chris Sauter Manion – ” A gorgeous place to write and enjoy beauty, peacefulness, and some of the best beaches in the world.”

Niesha Tardie – ” Destin is our home away from home. Our happy place. And knowing that one day we will live there. We watched our Kansas City Royals win the World Series in Destin last year! Couldn’t ask for a better ‘second home’.”

Carissa Ann – “The fishing and accessing our waterways. Been here my whole life.”

Kathleen Cutler Polkow – “Retirement”

Denise and Dan Conley – “Destin was our second vacation spot together and we loved the area immensely. We brought our children here on our second trip to the area where my hubby proposed to me. Our third family trip was to get married in the same location of the proposal. The area has meant so much to us that a little over a year ago we moved to Navarre from Nashville so we could enjoy our favorite spot all the time!”

Sandra Hegwood Selvey – “The beaches of the Emerald Coast mean to me, stress relief. As soon as I get my first glimpse of the beach I start feeling the stress leaving my body. My dream is to live there.”

Margie Davis – “Peace of mine after a long winter and spending time with family.”

Ty Harris – “It’s home to me. I lived in very crappy places and always wanted to live on the beach, it was my dream. I remember first riding over the bridge to eat with my future supervisor and just being in complete aw of how beautiful the water was. The smell was awesome, the people were very nice. I lived in Panama City Beach prior and it was a complete tourist trap, but here things are affordable and military people are nice.”