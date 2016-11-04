EVENTS:

BLUES BREWS AND BBQ FESTIVAL: A party is brewing at the 9th Annual Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival 11 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday at HarborWalk Village in Destin. Restaurants are firing up grills for a cook-off competition of seafood, traditional and original spins of barbecue recipes. Sip finely crafted bourbons and ice-cold brews. Cook-off winnings benefit local charities. Live music by the Crowned Jewels. Tickets range from $15-$50 at eventbrite.com.

BAKER HERITAGE DAY: Baker Block Museum’s 12th annual festival will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 1307 Georgia Ave. in Baker. The event includes heritage demonstrations, vendors, folk and gospel music and exhibits.

YULE OF YESTERYEAR: The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida invites art/craft/antique vendors for Yule of Yesteryear – A Traditional Christmas Festival Dec. 10. Hand-crafted, original items only. To register, go to: www.heritage-musuem.org e-mail: info@heritage-museum.org, or call 678-2615.

SEEING RED WINE FESTIVAL: Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the SEASIDE® Seeing Red Wine Festival has grown to be a sell-out event, attracting wine connoisseurs and novices alike. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their tickets well in advance. The Seeing Red Wine Festival has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Can’t-Miss Fall Wine Festivals,” by Fodor’s Travel.

The four days of festivities include reserve wine tastings, dinners and a brunch with featured guest winemakers. Several of Seaside’s well-known restaurants showcase how their farm-to-fork and gulf-to-table offerings pair beautifully with the featured wines. For more info go to http://www.seeingredwinefestival.com/

MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR: Entering its 16th year, the Telluride MountainFilm on Tour returns to WaterColor Inn & Resort’s Marina Park Amphitheater — an outdoor theater on the St. Joe Club & Resorts property — Friday and Saturday, showcasing a selection of films from the International Film Festival and furthering the MountainFilm mission of exploring cultures, preserving environments, and promoting adventure. The event includes Kidz Kino, a mini-festival for attendees ages 6-12. Gates open at 6 p.m. with films beginning at 7. Tickets are available at mountainfilmfl.com for $30 per day or $50 for a two-day weekend pass. Tickets at the gate are $35 per day or $60 for a two-day weekend pass. Kidz Kino day passes may be purchased for $30 in advance or $35 at the door; parents must be present to sign their children in and out. Call 534-5975.

INTERTRIBAL POWWOW: The 29th Annual Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow will be held Friday-Sunday at the Mullet Festival grounds, corner State Road 85 N. and College Boulevard, Niceville. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Friday: Children’s Day, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; powwow, 7 p.m. Grand Entry with intertribal dancing. Saturday: craft competition, 10–11 a.m.; special performances, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Grand Entry & opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. followed by intertribal dancing, exhibition and competition dancing until 5 p.m.; Night Grand Entry at 7 p.m. followed by intertribal dancing, exhibition and competition dancing. Sunday: church service, 10-11 a.m. at the arena; dancing winners, noon-4 p.m. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for ages 12 and younger; Children’s Day, $3.

BACK THE BLUE: A blood drive will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Okaloosa County Courthouse, 1940 Lewis Turner Blvd., Fort Walton Beach. All donors will receive a free OneBlood fleece blanket and a wellness checkup. For more information or to scheduled an appointment, visit oneblood.org or call 888-936-6283.

TALL SHIP: On Nov. 4-8, GulfQuest / National Maritime Museum in Mobile, Alabama, will host the schooner America, a replica of the racing yacht that won the first American’s Cup sailing competition in 1851. The ship will be open for touring and excursions. A full schedule of events and prices is available online at gulfquest.org/schooneramerica.

CAPS AND CROWNS: Dress up as your favorite super hero or princess and participate in the 5K or Fun Run at the Village of Baytowne Wharf on Saturday. All proceeds benefit the Tree House Episcopal Montessori School. Packet pickup is 7-8:30 a.m.; 5K starts at 9 a.m.; Fun Run at 10 a.m. Visit capesandcrowns.com.

MUSIC:

SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL: The Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival will feature over 200 nationally acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast from Nov. 3 to 13. The event is based at the Flora-Bama Lounge astride the Florida-Alabama line, but numerous venues will be used from quiet listening rooms to raucous honky-tonks. Most concerts are free to attend although a few venues may collect a cover charge. For schedule and venue details, visit frankbrownsongwriters.com.

LINDA MCRAE: The Canadian, U.S.-based singer songwriter will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Rep on Quincy Circle in Seaside as part of the fall series. Tickets are $25 online at lovetherep.com.

BANDS ON BLACKWATER: The City of Milton Parks and Recreation Department presents the fall 2016 Bands on the Blackwater concert series through Friday. All concerts are on 5158 South Willing Street in downtown Milton at 7 p.m. Call 983-5466.

More music: