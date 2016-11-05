By Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News

1 of 21

DESTIN — It was a party of barbecue, crafted bourbons and ice-cold brews Saturday during the 9th Annual Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival at the Harborwalk Village.

Local restaurants fired up their grills for a spirited cookoff competition of seafood, traditional and original spins of favorite BBQ recipes.The competitors had to win over the taste of local judges before they could donate the winnings to the charity of their choice.

Visitors were entertained by the Crowned Jewels, whose dynamic stage show included funk, rhythm and blues, pop, rock and jazz.