By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

The Vue on 30A restaurant offered a peek at its new dishes for fall last week that go on the menu this month.

The restaurant hosted around 30 V.I.P. members of the media for the tasting.

New on Chef Gio’s appetizer menu is tuna Carpaccio topped with green onions and cilantro, and served with fried rice, noodles and seasoned with fresh lime juice.

Add to that a side dish of lobster mac & cheese topped with truffle oil.

Gio’s new pan-seared pork chop is served with rice grits in a curry Marsala sauce.

Or go Italian with his zuppa di pesce made with lobster, clams, shrimp, and calamari served over pasta in an Italian tomato broth.

But don’t go home without trying Chef’s new chocolate/bacon cheesecake drizzled with caramel, and topped with whipped crème. This one drew oohs and aahhs from the diners.

The Vue changes its menu seasonally.

For more information visit www.vueon30a.com or call 267-2305 for reservations.