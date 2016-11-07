By Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News

Ever wondered what to do after you get that great catch from the Gulf of Mexico? Here are several options you can try to enjoy your fresh fish.

HOOK and COOK

One good idea is that most restaurants along the Destin harbor offer a “hook and cook” deal for patrons. Bring in a clean and bagged fish and let the restaurants do all the cooking for you.

Here’s a list of some of the area restaurants that offer that option.

Jackacuda’s Seafood and Sushi is located in HarborWalk Village at the foot of the Destin bridge.

The chef will blacken, grill, fry or pan sear your catch. The fish will be served up family style with one side. Some of the sides offered include garlic mashed potatoes, cheese grits, asparagus or even collard greens. The meal also comes with ice tea.

Cost per person is $15.95. For more information, call 424-3507, or visit jackacudas.com/.

AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar, located at 116 Harbor Blvd., will make your day easier. They will fry about 8 ounces of fish for $10.95, or grill it for $12.95. They also blacken your fish for $14.95. Each plate is served with fries, hushpuppies and cole slaw.

For more information, call 837-1913, or visit ajsdestin.com/.

Tailfins Seafood Ale House & Oyster Bar, located at 172 Harbor Blvd., will prepare your catch — fried, grilled or blackened. Each plate is served up with two sides with several choices on the menu such as garlic mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, red potatoes, salads and asparagus. Cost is $15 per person for about a pound of fish.

For more information, call 650-1200, or visit tailfinsdestin.com.

Dewey Destin’s Harborside Restaurant, located at 202 Harbor Blvd., will cook up to a pound of fish per person. The chef will grill, fry, blacken or bronze your catch for $11.95. The plate is served up family style with either fries or hushpuppies and corn on the cob or red potatoes.

For more information, call 837-7525, or visit destinseafood.com/DestinHarbor/.

Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer, located at 210 Harbor Blvd., will cook your fish grilled, blackened or fried. The plate is served up on a cutting board family style along with a side. Some of the sides offered include asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, cheese grits and much more. Cost per person is $15.95.

For more information, call 460-8900, or visit brotulas.com/.

DO-IT-YOURSELF

Want to be your own Chef?

Grouper

Try this simple pan-seared grouper with balsamic brown butter sauce recipe the whole family will enjoy and praise your cooking skills.

First gather all ingredients needed:

4 (4- to 6-oz.) fresh grouper fillets

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon minced shallot

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice How to prepare and cook the fish fillets: Preheat oven to 425°. Pat fish dry with paper towels and sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium to high heat and then place the fish, top side down, in hot oil. Let it cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned and place the skillet in the oven. Bake for about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven and place fish, seared-side-up, on a platter. Next, you have to wipe the skillet clean and begin to melt the butter over medium heat 2 to 2 1/2 minutes. Pour butter into a small bowl and whisk in vinegar, shallot, and lemon juice. Add a little bit of salt and pepper. Pour the sauce on the top of the fillets and pair it with mixed steamed vegetables. Enjoy! Red snapper or mingo snapper Caught a nice big snapper? Make it Cajun style with this quick recipe. Ingredients needed: 2 tablespoons paprika 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper 1 1/2 teaspoons ground white pepper 1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper 1 tablespoon salt 2 teaspoons onion powder 2 teaspoons garlic powder 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon dried oregano 4 (6 ounce) fillets red snapper It’s time to cook: In a small bowl, mix together paprika, cayenne pepper, white pepper, black pepper, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, and oregano. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat for 10 minutes. Dip fish into melted butter, and sprinkle each fillet with the seasoning mixture. Place the fish fillets in the hot skillet. Pour 1 tablespoon of butter over each fillet and cook until the coating on the underside of the fillet turns black. Turn the fish over and pour another tablespoon of butter over the fish., and cook for 2 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork. There you have Cajun style blackened snapper! ON CANVAS

Are you very proud of your catch and want to have a memory of it before it hits the skillet?

Local Artist Harley Van Hyning is ready to record your fish with a roll of canvas and paints.

Harley has been making art all of his life, but in the last couple of years he has taken up the art of Gyotaku, which is a Japanese art form that started in the mid-1800s

Harley uses acrylic paints to capture catches.

“I chose (acrylics) because it’s water base and a non-toxic medium so it doesn’t hurt the fish,” he said. “That way when I’m finished doing my work anglers can eat their fish right afterwards.”

After Harley washes the fish, he pats it down to remove all excess slimes and things that are natural to the fish.

With brush in hand he applies the paint directly to the fish and tries to use colors to enhance the real likeness of the fish, making sure to pick up all the details from the fins, tail, eyes and mouth.

After he makes sure he’s painted the entire fish, he has just a matter of minutes before he actually covers the fish with the canvas, depending on if he is working in shade or sun, to do the rub.

Once the canvas is on the fish, Harley presses it down to pull the paint off the fish to capture the catch on canvas.

MOUNT IT

Convert your fish into a trophy !

Want to mount on the wall of your home for everyone to see your most accomplished catch? Check out one of these taxidermy locations.