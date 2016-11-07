Martin Owen | Special to Destin.com

After years of negotiating, British Airways is set to begin non-stop flights between London and New Orleans next March. Great news for the Crescent City, but why is this good for Northwest Florida?

You can fly into the Northwest Florida airports from an increasing number of domestic cities. Some of these have connections to international routes — Dallas, Atlanta and Charlotte, for example, but there are no non-stop international routes into the Panhandle. This is often quoted as the reason why international travelers feature so low on the number of visitors here in Northwest Florida (1 percent of the total). The term is “lift”, and we have no international lift.

When it comes to visitors from Europe, there are a number of different types. Business or corporate travelers who know how to travel do so regularly, often at higher fares paid for by their corporations. That’s the market that the legacy airlines (Delta, American, United, etc.) are after as they tend to fill their First and Business class cabins.

Then leisure flyers, often independent, who tend to fly coach/economy. Again, usually experienced and not averse to flying via a hub (London/Atlanta/Northwest Florida, for example) and are used to dealing with the change of aircraft that this entails.

However, Europe has a class of traveler that the USA doesn’t really have. The leisure, package traveler. These folks are used to booking their whole trip, flight, accommodation, transfers etc., with one company – a tour operator. The tour operators much prefer to use point to point flights.

In many cases, the tour operators own their own aircraft. Companies like the German TUI, Thomas Cook and many others operate their inclusive tour flights into places like Orlando.

Not to be left out, the major airlines also have their own vacation arms – British Airways and Virgin Atlantic (the largest transatlantic vacation company) are major players.

Virgin Atlantic is owned 49% by Delta and many of the transatlantic services into Atlanta are now flown by Virgin. Virgin also flies into Orlando but say those tourists don’t want to drive six hours to NWFL. The Atlanta bound visitors are a different, and may take a Delta flight onto the Emerald Coast, but these will ‘early adopters’.

New Orleans is only 4 hours drive away from the middle of our area (less by GLO airlines), and NWFL can claim to be ‘The Beaches for NOLA’. British Airways Holidays will undoubtably be featuring our destinations in their programs. More important, Condor – German airline Lufthansa’s inclusive tour company, will be operating into New Orleans from two German destinations in 2018.

International tourists are a future bonus market for The Emerald Coast. They stay three times as long and spend four times as much as domestic travelers. They don’t bring everything with them as do domestic visitors, so buy everything here. They travel outside our peak season too.

It’s not an overnight change, but will have an effect long term.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.