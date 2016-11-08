By Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

The summer months bring tourists to the Panhandle, but when the temps cool down monarch butterflies come fluttering through on their migration to Mexico for the winter.

“Some butterflies are here year-round,” said Larry Williams, horticulture agent at the University of Florida extension office in Okaloosa County.

“You’ll see monarchs coming through late summer and fall. This time of year you’ll also start to see some of the bigger species such as the swallowtail. October and November are my favorite times of the year with the butterflies such as the orange Gulf fritillary against

the backdrop of extra crisp blue skies. You can’t ask for anything prettier.”

The best place to spot monarchs and other butterflies are in open, sunny areas, Williams

said. Unfortunately, that means they’re attracted to busy roads like U.S. Highway 98, where wildflowers bloom along the pavement. Williams doesn’t suggest you go butterfly hunting on the highway, but instead check out places such as Blackwater River State Park,

lakeside areas or open fields.

You can also head to Navarre to the Panhandle Butterfly House, where the annual Monarch Madness takes place to celebrate their migration through Northwest Florida.

The event opens up the butterfly house for the season and attracts about 2,000 visitors, said Mary Derrick, outreach coordinator for the Panhandle Butterfly House and a horticulture agent at the University of Florida extension office in Santa Rosa County.

The butterfly house is one of only a handful in Florida. “It’s really quite a treasure,” Derrick said.

“We’re unique in that we only have Florida native butterflies. Visitors can watch the chrysalis formation; kids get really enthused about that. They are unique creatures.”

The Butterfly House studies “the bigger picture,” as Derrick said, working with monarchwatch.org to track migration habits of the monarchs by tagging and releasing

the butterflies.

While you’re enjoying the visit from migrating butterflies, it’s also a good time to be mindful of protecting them.

“They are pollinators to our native plants and serve as an indication of a healthy environment,”Derrick said.

“In a healthy environment, you will have butterflies.”

Williams said insecticides are a major detriment to the already short life span of a butterfly, which is typically about two to four weeks. People often are too quick

to use them before trying alternative options.

“Less than 1 percent of insects are harmful to our plants,” he said.

“(Spraying insecticides) you’re not only wiping out butterflies, but knocking out beneficial insects.”

You can help butterflies by planting plants they feed from; milkweed plants are a popular

choice. They’ll return the favor.

“Outside of just enjoying their beauty, they’ll help cross pollinate certain flowers,” Williams said.

“I always look forward to this time

of year.”

How to care for butterflies

• Milkweed: A popular food for monarchbutterflies. You can have free seeds sent to you through livemonarch.com

• Citrus: Citrus trees and herbs are hosts for feeding caterpillars.

• Parsley: Plant more than you need, said Larry Williams, a horticulture agent in Okaloosa County. Caterpillars will eat the plants down to the stems, he said.

• Don’t forget to water: Butterflies get thirsty, too. Williams suggests leaving a saucer with pea gravel or sand and pouring water on top since butterflies don’t like standing water.

• For more tips, visit okaloosa.ifas.ufl.edu or santarosa.ifas.ufl.edu.