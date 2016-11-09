By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

When most people visit South Walton, it’s usually for one reason: to spend time on beautiful white-sand beaches.

However, if visitors ever leave the regular tourist stops and venture off the beaten path, they would encounter some rich history.

Point Washington United Methodist Church — one of the oldest and most historic landmarks in South Walton — stands near the end of County Road 395N. Established in 1888, the church has a long and complicated history, according to former church historian Brenda Rees.

“There was a strong Methodist foundation here when the area was settled,” Rees said. “That’s because there were a lot of British who first came in 1778.”

Rees is a long-time member of the church and occasionally leads informative tours of the grounds.

“Confederate Gen. William Miller got the land in 1894,” said Rees. “He had been in charge of the battle of Natural Bridge that saved Tallahassee. After the war, he came here and bought land. He was also a lumber man. He owned Grayton before Mr. Gray did.

He and his wife Marie donated land for the church, a park, a school, a cemetery and a black cemetery,” she added. “He and his wife had no children. There is a small white sign next to the church with his name on it. He died there and is buried in Pensacola.”

Through the more than 100-year history of the church, the congregation has been led by 30 pastors. The first was Rev. John Wesley, who had nine sons and came from Vernon to lead the church.

The community and the church took its name from Washington County, of which it was a part for a while, and the area’s geographic nickname: The Point.

Over the years, the church has endured hard times, and at one point had to find its own pastor instead of being supplied one by the United Methodist Church.

But it has never closed.

The original building still stands and is used for worship every Sunday. Additions have been built onto the original structure several times, and stained-glass windows were installed only several years ago.

Most of its pews are dedicated in memory of the early faithful, such as one that is dedicated to one of Wesley’s sons and daughters-in-law.

“Point Washington United Methodist is a real Wesleyan traditional church,” Rees said. “It’s very caring.”

Today, due to Methodism still having a strong influence in the area, as well as the dedicated congregation and rich history, the church has become a popular place of worship, said Rees.

Traditional Sunday morning services are at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary service begins at 11 a.m. in the family life center across the road.

The family life center was built in 2000, and there is also a Stephen Center that was built in 1995 for church suppers and receptions. Thanks to its congregation, the life center is paid for.

Point Washington UMC has almost 700 members on its roles, said church pastor Chris Eckert, and averages 300 worshipers every Sunday. Its life center houses a preschool with about 60 children enrolled.

Eckert has only been assigned to the church since July 1. He came here from Demopolis, Alabama.

“It’s an amazing church and area,” he said. “I feel blessed to be here. The people are friendly, and I love the quaintness and the setting with all the trees. I want people who come here to worship to feel comfortable and loved.”

The church holds about five weddings per year, and Rees typically leads historical tours once a month.

For more information on the church or tours, visit pwumc.org or call 231-4928.