Special to Destin.com

Pedego 30A, the Emerald Coast’s first all-electric bicycle shop, is now open at WaterColor Crossing in Santa Rosa Beach.

Helping the Emerald Coast go greener with the country’s No. 1 brand of electric bikes, Pedego 30A is located a half-mile between the sugar white beaches of Scenic Highway 30A and Point Washington State Forest.

The new store offers Pedego electric bikes for sales and rentals, WOOM children’s bikes and a number of accessories including Nutcase Helmets, Thule, ABUS, Yepp, Burley, and many more. Pedego 30A is the 89th Pedego electric bikes store. Private tours and group rides are available by reservation.

Pedego electric bikes can be pedaled manually or electronically and get assistance up to 20 mph thanks to Pedego’s PedalSense technology, which gives riders a little extra help riding at five different power levels.

Pedego 30A owners Jason and Emily Medina began their journey to Pedego store ownership as customers.

“From my first ride on a Pedego, I fell in love with the simplicity of it,” said Jason, a Destin native and U.S. Coast Guard retiree. ”I love the ease of getting around, the alternative transportation aspect of these bikes. The flexibility and choices of destinations and routes are so liberating.”

Pedego 30A is celebrating its grand opening with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Bike demos, raffles and refreshments will be offered from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The public is invited to attend both events.

Pedego 30A is located at 174 Watercolor Way #106. The store is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Saturday. For more information, call 598-6380, visit www.pedego30a.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @pedego30a.com.