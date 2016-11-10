by Annie Blanks

The Crab Trap knows seafood.

Since 1991, the famous restaurant, which has locations in Destin, Okaloosa Island and Perdido Key, has been serving up some of the Emerald Coast’s best seafood, with the eponymous crustacean its staple menu item. So when Destin restaurant manager Clint Rogers found out the quota for the Alaskan Opelia crab, which comprises the vast majority of The Crab Trap’s seafood fare, was in short supply, he knew he had to get creative.

“The quota for Opelia has gone down significantly,” Rogers said. “It was 67 million pounds in 2014, last year it was 40 million, and this year they might not even have a season.”

Enter: the Bairdi crab.

Pronounced baird-eye, the native Alaskan crab is about twice the size of the Opellia. It has a brighter red hue, and its meat is sweeter, denser and more filling. It is rarer than the Opelia, and its quota is set at 19 million pounds this year.

“It’s just a bigger, better crab,” he said. “It’s less work for more reward.”

Rogers purchased 10,000 pounds of the Bairdi crab for The Crab Trap and began dishing it out after Labor Day Weekend. He serves it up in the form of fritters, fried balls of 80 percent crab meat in appetizer portion; a half pound of crab with Gulf shrimp; fresh-cracked over basil cream linguini with a side half pound of Bairdi; over center-cut Sirloin topped with andouille cream sauce; and, of course, the “ultimate Bairdi crab dinner: one and a quarter pounds of Bairdi crab served with corn and potatoes.

The crab does not disappoint. A few skilled cracks of a Bairdi crab leg yields a thick, savory piece of meat that can hold its own or can be complimented nicely by hot melted butter. It falls apart in your mouth without being mushy, and despite it size can disappear from your plate rather quickly. Its body holds even more meat, a pleasant surprise after you’ve conquered each leg and claw.

In fact, it may be difficult to go back to the Opelia after trying the Bairdi, which Rogers says can be a nice surprise to people.

“About 99 percent of people have never even heard of the Bairdi, and they didn’t even know there was another species of snow crab,” he said. “I think it’s something that they’re willing to try, though.”

Misty Rae Ruthrauff, marketing director for Saltwater Restaurants, said adding the crab as a menu option is important because it gives diners another seafood option that they wouldn’t normally have.

“We’re excited because no other restaurant in Destin has this,” she said. “It really gives people an option to try something they normally wouldn’t have tried before.”

The Crab Trap only expects to have the Bairdi Crab for a limited time, potentially through the end of October. They would consider bringing it back next season if the response to it is positive. It is available at all three Crab Trap locations.

“I just really want people to come out and try this,” Rogers said. “It really is something that’s not seen as much.”