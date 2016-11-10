LIVE MUSIC

Ugly Fest – hosted by Green Door Music Hall in Fort Walton Beach

Outdoor Stage:

2:00 – Accursed Creator

3:00 – Evenfall

4:00 – American Dischord

5:00 – V8 Death Car

6:00 – Some Kind Of Nightmare

7:00 – McPherson Struts

8:00 – Nic Flagstar & His Dirty Mangy Dogs

9:00 – Hillbilly Casino

10:45 – Soul Innerface

11:45 – Strange Tang

Green Door Stage:

1:30 – Lancaster

2:30 – The Riggs

3:30 – Black Titan

4:30 – Handsome Scoundrels

5:30 – Dead Dick Hammer

6:30 – X Ray Vision

7:30 – Destroy Orbison

8:30 – Scars & Stripes

**Hour Break**

10:30 – Trinity Isle

11:30 – Astral Lite

12:30 – Analogue Collective

FRIDAY Nov. 11

-Zack Rosicka – Marina Bar and Grill in Destin – 5 p.m.

-Red Bar Jazz Band – Red Bar in Grayton Beach – 6 p.m.

-Fish House Ban – Old Florida Fish House in Santa Rosa Beach – 7 p.m.

-Hugh Mitchell Band – The Hub at Watersound Beach – 7 p.m.

-Smilin’ Fritz & the Hoodoo Daddys! – Redd’s Fueling Station in Blue Mountain Beach – 7:30p.m.

– Hellyeah – Club LA Lounge in Destin – 8 p.m.

– Sissy Brown – Green Door Music Hall – Fort Walton Beach – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY Nov. 12

Red Bar Jazz Band – Red Bar in Grayton Beach – 6 p.m.

Forrest Williams Band – Old Florida Fish House in Santa Rosa Beach -7:30 p.m.

The Dream Band – John Wehner’s Village Door – 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Nov. 13

The Steenos with Washboard Jackson – Stinky’s Fish Camp – 11 a.m.

Dread Clampitt – Red Bar – 12 p.m.

Sunday Pickin’ with Mike Whitty & Friends – The Bay – 2 p.m.

Kyle Lamonica – Watersound Origins – 3 p.m.

The Forrest Williams Band – Local Catch Bar and Grill – 4 p.m.

The Red Rocket Show – Pandora’s – 6 p.m.

EVENTS

A COASTAL BOIL – Celebrate the flavors of Florida’s Emerald Coast this Saturday at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy a bag full of a dozen jumbo gulf shrimp, fresh corn on the cob, new potatoes, andouille sausage, Cedar key little neck clams all boiled together in seasoned broth and served steaming hot, live music from the Lagoons and cold craft brews at the inaugural Coastal Boil Celebration from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

VETERANS DAY PARADE – Mary Esther hosts its annual Veteran’s Day Parade with cars, clubs, bands walkers, bicyclists, and military units joining in to say thanks to all who have served the nation. It kicks off at Santa Rosa Mall at 1 p.m. Friday.

POOCHPALOOZA— The second annual PoochPalooza will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 and organizers say this year’s event will have plenty for pups and their two-legged counterparts to do.

FANDOM CON — The locally owned and fan-run the FANdom convention will make its way into Fort Walton Beach this November 11-13, beginning at noon on Friday at the Emerald Coast Convention Center. Entering its seventh year, FANdom Con promises to provide Fort Walton with anime, music, cosplay (costuming), video games, and comics in a weekend they will never forget. FANdom Con will feature over 50 Fort Walton and out of the area artists and merchants. Additionally, attendees can expect celebrity guests, panel discussions, and FANdom-original events for Fort Walton and its surrounding areas.

FLUTTERBY FESTIVAL – This annual family-friendly event celebrates the annual butterfly migration on the Emerald Coast on Saturday and Sunday Nov 12-13 from 10a.m.-4p.m. in Rosemary Beach.

TENNIS TOURNAMENT: The Men’s USTA $10,000 Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament kicks off Friday at the Bluewater Bay Tennis Center. Main draw begins Nov. 8, semi-finals and finals are Nov. 12 and 13 starting at 10 a.m. Admission for finals is $12 family, $5 for adults, $4 for children and teens.

THE BLUE ANGELS, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, will close the 2016 season at their annual Homecoming Air Show aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12.

The world-famous Blue Angels F/A 18 Hornet will perform aerobatics, thrilling the local crowd in their final air show of the year and the team’s 70th anniversary.

Tentatively scheduled for both days will be aerobatics by performers such as the Vertigo Air Shows Jet Glider, the world’s only jet-launched sail plane, flown by Bob Carlton; an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and Heritage Flight with a vintage warbird; Skip Stewart in a high-flying aerobatic symphony; Kevin Coleman in his one-of-a-kind Extra 300SHP; the Pemberton Aerosports Team in their Edge 540; the Shockwave Jet Truck driven/piloted by Chris Darnell; plus many more acts.

Along with incredible flying demonstrations, dozens of military and civilian aircraft will be on display. These static displays will include a variety of aircraft ranging from the present day, state-of-the-art fighters to aircraft from the 1930s.

In addition to the scheduled Friday and Saturday shows, there will be a special night show from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Aircraft will light up the sky with full afterburner and pyrotechnics, and will end with one of the largest fireworks shows in the Pensacola area.

Gates open both days at 8 a.m. and admission and parking for all shows are free. Areas will be reserved for the physically challenged. Food and memorabilia will be available at numerous concession stands. Pets and coolers are not permitted.

Security personnel and signs will direct spectators to parking areas near the show site.

For additional information on the show and reserved seating, go to www.naspensacolaairshow.com/.

TOYS FOR TOTS RUN —The Emerald Coast Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) Chapter 3605, sponsored by Emerald Coast Harley Davidson, will make their 37th annual Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run on Nov. 13. Proceeds will benefit the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Children in Crisis.

All motorcycles are welcome to participate in the run. Entry fee is $10 per participant and a new toy or gift card.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Sam’s Club parking lot in Fort Walton Beach. The motorcycle parade starts at 11 a.m. from Sam’s Club and ends at the Niceville Mullet Festival site.

For more information or to make donations, contact Joe Clifton at 850-678-4289, Vito Tomasello at 850-818-5652, or call the Emerald Coast Harley Davidson dealership at 850-862-4706.