Sherri Williams won’t call herself a chef.

The Crestview resident calls herself a home cook, though she has many accolades to her name that prove otherwise. Williams has competed in and won many cook-offs, made TV appearances such as on Travel Channel’s “American Grilled,” and had her recipes published in cookbooks and magazines.

Williams will compete for the fifth time in the World Food Championships’ sandwich category Nov.9-13 in Orange Beach, Alabama. She will also appear in Food Network’s “Clash of the Grandmas” at 9 p.m. Nov. 13.

We talked with Williams, and she gave us seven tips on how to make sandwiches. She also provided a recipe for Spicy Florida Citrus Braised Steak with Mango and Pico de Gallo. This is the recipe Williams used at Taste of America to qualify her for the World Food Championships.

Use fresh bread, but don’t be afraid to substitute veggies.

Always use good bread, Williams said.

She recommends sourdough, ciabatta and any kind of Italian-crusted bread, she said. But, a sandwich does not have to be bread.

“You can use lettuce, especially with anyone with diet restrictions,” Williams said. “Large portobello mushroom caps work, too. You can use any vegetable or make it an open-face sandwich.”

For something like a grilled cheese, Williams said she prefers plain white bread.

“It doesn’t have to be something that’s fancy all the time,” Williams said. “Homemade is good. Go to the local bakeries and try different breads.”

Use your leftovers.

When she was growing up, Williams said her family used leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make sandwiches. It’s a tradition she carries on today.

Leftovers can make excellent sandwiches and leave nothing to waste, Williams said.

Williams used leftovers to create the sandwich that qualified her for the World Food Championships this year, she said.

“I’m good and frugal about using leftovers and using them in a different way, so that’s how I came up with it,” Williams said. “My friends were in town and they loved Mexican food, so I made that. They were my taste-testers, and they loved it.”

Try new proteins.

Don’t be afraid to try new ingredients in sandwiches, Williams said.

“At least each week, try something different that you’ve never, ever had,” Williams said.

Williams has tried octopus, beef tongue, frog legs and liver. Blood sausage is the only thing she refuses to try, she said.

A sandwich does not have to include meat, she said. It can contain only vegetables.

“Anything you like you can make into a sandwich,” Williams said. “That’s the thing about a sandwich. Just think totally outside the box.”

Williams recommends using eggs in sandwiches.

Keep it simple.

Be careful with how many ingredients you add to a sandwich, Williams said.

“Don’t put every spice and herb in your cabinet on that sandwich,” Williams said. “You don’t want to overpower what you have on the sandwich.”

She also recommends trying your sandwich before you serve it.

“You don’t ever want to serve anything to anyone that you haven’t tasted,” Williams said.

Switch up your condiments.

Instead of using only mayonnaise or mustard, try salad dressing or special sauces, Williams said.

Williams recommends a miso mayonnaise mix, using small amounts of sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, ketchup, miso, garlic and ginger.

Whatever sauce you use, Williams recommends maintaining the sandwich’s texture.

“Don’t put (sauce) directly on the crispiness, then it’s gonna make it all wet,” Williams said. “If you do, only put the sauce on right before you serve it.”

Make your sandwich colorful.

Add colorful ingredients, such as vegetables, to your sandwich.

“We eat with our eyes first,” Williams said.

Maintain the sandwich ratio.

Williams recommends the following proportions: 30 percent bread, 30 percent protein, 30 percent veggies and condiments and 10 percent of your favorite ingredients.

Spicy Florida Citrus Braised Steak with Mango and Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo ingredients

3 medium tomatoes , chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

2 jalapeños, chopped

1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped

juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

juice and zest 1 Key lime

kosher salt

Steak ingredients

1/4 teaspoon lime seasoning

1 poblano pepper, chopped

2 cubanelle peppers, chopped

2 mangoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 pounds sirloin steak, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

juice and zest 1 lemon

juice and zest 2 key limes

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1/4 cup chipotle sauce

1/2 cup beef stock

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 cups chihuahua cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

4 loaves Latin bread

Directions:

Combine pico de gallo ingredients in a mixing bowl. Cover and chill in fridge until ready to serve.

Sprinkle poblano, cubanelle peppers and mango with lime seasoning. Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sauté peppers for 2 minutes add mango and cook for another minute. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Combine cubed beef, chili powder and salt in a large mixing bowl.

In the same cast iron skillet over high heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and then add steak. Sear for 2 minutes on both sides and set aside. Do not clean pan. Add onions and garlic to skillet, cook until onions are translucent.

Add tomato paste, lemon juice, lime juice and zest, cumin, chipotle sauce, beef stock, cilantro and bring to a boil.

Transfer steak to skillet and cover. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes, remove from skillet . Combine tender steak, peppers, mango and cheese.

Meanwhile, preheat oiled grill to medium high heat. Slice bread loaves in half and brush with butter. Stuff each loaf with meat mixture. Grill sandwiches on each side 1-2 minutes until cheese has melted and bread is golden brown.

Top sandwiches with pico de gallo.

Yields 4-8 servings