By Nick Tomecek | Destin.com

You have driven all over town shopping, eating and trying to control the level of whining from your child.

You are a parent and you are getting weary.

The cure you seek may be found at a local playground.

You can find a bench and watch as your child releases his or her energy or you can grab your camera and snap a photo or two of the beautiful setting surrounding the play area.

Either way, a well-deserved nap may be in your child’s future and maybe yours too.

Here is a list of eight playgrounds on the Emerald Coast:

Buck Destin Park

724 Legion Dr, Destin, FL 32541

This park is nestled inside a quiet neighborhood in the ‘World’s Luckiest Fishing Village’ and is away from the larger more popular parks that are closer to U.S. Highway 98.

Helen McCall Park

325 Moll Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Helen McCall Park is off the beaten path but well worth it. This park has bathrooms and is large enough to satisfy the most rowdy children.

Ferry Park

240 Hughes St NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Locals love this park for its short zipline at the playground and nearby one mile long walking path. Bathrooms are also available.

Liza Jackson Park

Miracle Strip Parkway (U.S. Highway 98) in Fort Walton Beach

The part of this park that is unique is that it has two playgrounds and the icing on top is the view of the Santa Rosa Sound. Bathrooms are also available here

Destin Commons

4100 Legendary Dr, Destin, FL 32541

Feel free to shop until you drop, because when you do drop, you can watch your children play at the small playground and water area while you sip on your afternoon iced coffee.

Silver Sands Premium Outlets

10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy W, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

This shopping center is so large you can spend a whole day here. This gem will be a welcome sight for the weary shopper with a whiny child.

The Boardwalk

1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Everyone loves the beach, but believe it or not there are not many playgrounds literally on the beach. You can eat at some of the restaurants located within The Boardwalk and watch the sunset while your offspring plays.

Clement Taylor Park

131 Calhoun Ave, Destin, FL 32541

The view at this park is famous for sunset seekers. The playground is near the small parking lot near the road and the view looking west is a genuine treat. Have your camera ready.