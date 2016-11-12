By Nick Tomecek | Destin.com
You have driven all over town shopping, eating and trying to control the level of whining from your child.
You are a parent and you are getting weary.
The cure you seek may be found at a local playground.
You can find a bench and watch as your child releases his or her energy or you can grab your camera and snap a photo or two of the beautiful setting surrounding the play area.
Either way, a well-deserved nap may be in your child’s future and maybe yours too.
Here is a list of eight playgrounds on the Emerald Coast:
Buck Destin Park
724 Legion Dr, Destin, FL 32541
This park is nestled inside a quiet neighborhood in the ‘World’s Luckiest Fishing Village’ and is away from the larger more popular parks that are closer to U.S. Highway 98.
Helen McCall Park
325 Moll Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
Helen McCall Park is off the beaten path but well worth it. This park has bathrooms and is large enough to satisfy the most rowdy children.
Ferry Park
240 Hughes St NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Locals love this park for its short zipline at the playground and nearby one mile long walking path. Bathrooms are also available.
Liza Jackson Park
Miracle Strip Parkway (U.S. Highway 98) in Fort Walton Beach
The part of this park that is unique is that it has two playgrounds and the icing on top is the view of the Santa Rosa Sound. Bathrooms are also available here
Destin Commons
4100 Legendary Dr, Destin, FL 32541
Feel free to shop until you drop, because when you do drop, you can watch your children play at the small playground and water area while you sip on your afternoon iced coffee.
Silver Sands Premium Outlets
10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy W, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
This shopping center is so large you can spend a whole day here. This gem will be a welcome sight for the weary shopper with a whiny child.
The Boardwalk
1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Everyone loves the beach, but believe it or not there are not many playgrounds literally on the beach. You can eat at some of the restaurants located within The Boardwalk and watch the sunset while your offspring plays.
Clement Taylor Park
131 Calhoun Ave, Destin, FL 32541
The view at this park is famous for sunset seekers. The playground is near the small parking lot near the road and the view looking west is a genuine treat. Have your camera ready.