By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

The Vie restaurant at the corner of Scenic Highway 30A and County Road 395 closed while construction of condos above it was taking place.

When the scaffolding is removed next week, the restaurant space will reopen, but not as The Vie. The newly branded restaurant will be the Surfing Deer.

George and Ann Hartley were small partners in The Vie and have bought out their partners to rebrand and bring in the Surfing Deer with their own stamp and style.

“The building is fancy, but we’re not dressy. It’s more like Café Thirty-A,” said owner Ann Hartley. “We have redone the interior with an old Florida feel and hung a mural that looks like Florida woods. We felt we needed to put our brand on it.”

When the doors open Nov. 17, diners will recognize the Hartley’s unique style of embracing a theme.

The restaurant has been completely redecorated, lining the interior wall with sleek and sophisticated gray booths with facing intimate tables for two or four. The tables are elegantly set graced with white tablecloths and wine glasses in place.

The walls and décor are of green palms lend a cool elegance.

Artwork pays tribute to the restaurant’s name and the name of the community’s first family.

Pictures of Seagrove’s first developer Cube McGee can be seen in photos playing on the beach with his pet deer, Bambi, who loved to swim in the Gulf.

“We love having a story behind our businesses,” said Ann. “We found these old pictures of Cube and Bambi. Every morning, she loved to romp in the surf. This is a good way to pay tribute to Seagrove’s founder and honor him.”

Ann describes the Surfing Deer as a casual fine-dining restaurant with a Gulf view.

The executive chef is Gregg Smith, who was the chef at George’s at Alys Beach when the Hartleys owned it. He was also worked at The Pearl.

“We have reassembled our old team from George’s,” said Ann. “This is not our first rodeo. We are excited about having our old team back.”

In addition, the Hartley’s son Hall has moved back here from Nashville to assist and lend a young influence.

“He has been a breath of fresh air,” she said.

The restaurant will be open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.