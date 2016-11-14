By Martin Owen | Daily News columnist

Two weeks ago we discussed what a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) is, and at a high level, what it does. I mentioned bed tax and said we’d look at this in the future. That day has come.

I also received some questions asking if the TDC (Tourist Development Council) was a DMO. Simple answer — no, but read on.

Bed tax or tourist development tax, to give its correct name, was set up to allow “marketing or advertising designed to increase tourist-related business activities,” to quote from the Florida State Statute. Importantly this tax is levied only on tourists, and only in specifically designated areas. It was created so that tourism promotion is self-funding and does not cost the local population any money.

Let me say right at the start that I’m a tourism guy and not a lawyer or politician. My aim is to help us all understand how this vital industry works, not to lobby or persuade.

If you’re having difficulty sleeping at night, I suggest you read Florida State Statute 125.0104 (which can be found at http://ow.ly/lCZw305tZg1) as this will give you the full details of the laws that govern bed tax. It applies to all of Florida.

The rates of bed tax, and how it is administered, vary from county to county. I’m sure that most counties explain this on their websites, and Okaloosa County does a great job of explaining it on their site at http://ow.ly/53iZ305tZN9.

The area in which bed tax is collected must be defined. Some counties impose it on their whole county, others — like Okaloosa and Walton — only impose it on areas that have the biggest tourist use. Bed tax can only be used in that area, not parts of the county where it is not collected.

It’s enough to say that what bed tax can be used for, and for what it can’t be used, is strictly defined by the state. The Commissioners in each county are ultimately responsible for the collection and administration of the tax. The Florida statute spells out that if you collect bed tax, you must have an advisory council, known as a TDC. This council is made up of appointed representatives of municipalities in the bed tax area, the local tourism industry and a citizen at large. This council, like the Board of County Commissioners, operates “in the Sunshine” and is a purely advisory body to the Commissioners.

As we discussed before, some counties in Florida subcontract their marketing to independent DMOs, while others keep the DMO as a county department (as Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa do currently). The TDC acts as a liaison and advisory council between the DMO and the Board of County Commissioners.

If you’re interested, do have a look at the county website and please attend a TDC meeting. It’s enlightening and you’ll find out how important tourism is to our area.

Next week: How winter tourism is changing.

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.