Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

VALPARAISO — Spending the Christmas holidays with family isn’t guaranteed for U.S. service members.

But thanks to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, one Airman won’t have to worry about that.

The airport staff and the United Service Organization (USO) presented a big, cardboard boarding pass Tuesday to Tech. Sgt. (Select) Anthony Espino of Eglin Air Force Base’s 53rd Wing, who won the Operation Fly VPS Home for the Holidays sweepstakes sponsored by the airport and Northwest Florida Daily News.

“This is thrilling, to be honest,” he said while holding his 4-year-old son, Anthony Jr.

Espino is originally from California, but has called Niceville home for the past two years, where he has coached soccer teams and has volunteered with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Posse and Toys for Tots. He also spends whatever free time he has left volunteering with pet welfare on base.

After nine years in the military, Espino said he’s used to making do with whatever family he has during the holiday season.

“Sometimes it’s my wife and kids and sometimes it’s my military family,” he said. “But this is a nice surprise.”

The Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes received nominations of active-duty servicemen and women from all over Northwest Florida. Tracy Stage, Okaloosa County’s airports director, said he he couldn’t be happier with the winner.

“It’s important that we recognize the military men and women in our community, which is why we limited the nominations to those living in the 850 area code,” he said.

His family will fly from California to the airport before Espino gets to show off the Emerald Coast.

“I’d like to have my grandmother and aunt come down and show them this great community,” he said. “It’s outstanding … and the weather is so nice.”