PHOTOS: Super Moon 2016 on the Emerald Coast

Super Moon 2016

PHOTO MONIKA BEHNKEN CARNICLE
PHOTO BY DIANNE L. FIELDS
PHOTO BY LINDA ANGERER
PHOTO BY RICHARD BROWNING
Super moon over the Presidio in Fort Walton Beach. PHOTO BY DAVE DAVIS
PHOTO BY MICHAEL TUCKER
My grand girls, husband and son-in-law watching the Super Moon over Joe's Bayou off Chattahoochee Bay in Destin, FL. PHOTO BY LINDA BLACKWOOD
My 4 year old granddaughter Sophie with the Super Moon over Joe's Bayou off Chattahoochee Bay in Destin, FL. PHOTO BY LINDA BLACKWOOD
PHOTO BY MICHAEL SHEA
PHOTO BY WILLIAM SCHENCK
PHOTO BY MICHAEL SHEA
PHOTO BY MICHAEL SHEA
PHOTO BY MICHAEL SHEA
PHOTO BY MICHAEL SHEA
PHOTO BY WILLIAM SCHENCK
PHOTO BY NICK TOMECEK
PHOTO BY NICK TOMECEK