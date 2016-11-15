By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

Seagrove Village Market will soon be back and better than ever, said owner Ann Hartley.

The old market/café was constructed in 1949 and served a variety of purposes for the early fledgling community.

The much-loved and iconic old market and café business was a symbol for many of all that historic Seagrove was.

Locals loved it for its casual homey dining experience where you could go and see all the neighborhood while eating or drinking.

Visitors loved it for much the same reasons, and made sure a stop at the Old Seagrove MarketCafé was on their must-do list every time they came down.

It was a place that was always buzzing with activity and exuded quaint charm.

The old building was torn down last year, much to the dismay of many.

“We wish we could have kept the old building forever, but it was being held together with duct tape,” said Hartley with a laugh.

Set to open Nov. 19 in the same spot, she assures the Seagrove Village Market faithful that it is back, just better.

“We kept as much of the old stuff as we could. Same logo, signs, and decorations and are using them in the new market so that everything looks familiar,” she said. “Even the old glass fuse box.”

In addition, the deep-fried-love menu has not changed, and all the familiar staff are returning to make sure everyone enjoys the same familiar experience.

The café will again offer inside, outside or porch dining.

The Hartleys have owned the market since moving to Seagrove from Dallas in 1999.

“We always knew we would have to move the market, and we are glad to bring it back,” said Hartley. “It has a legacy of people who have come here as little kids and are now adults bringing their kids. We have the memories, and now we have a nice new building. We are excited.”