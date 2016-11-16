The sun is setting earlier and you have endless episodes of Gilmore Girls or The Walking Dead to get through.

Step away from your television!

Take a rest from your binging ways and try hitting your local beach for some fun and inexpensive activities.

There are plenty of things you can do at night on the beach. And you don’t even need to worry about wearing sunscreen.

1. Star gazing

There are no condominiums or traffic in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, nor are there billions of city lights blinding you as you walk along the beach.

There are, however, billions of other lights above your head that can be a stunning display on a moonless night.

There is very little light pollution coming from beachside buildings due to laws restricting types of lighting on the beach to protect sea turtle nesting routines.

This makes for an enjoyable panoramic view of constellations that are sometimes reflected in the Gulf of Mexico.

The sound of the waves lapping against the shore and the view of the stars is an awe-inspiring, peaceful way to enjoy the quiet of the world.

2. Ghost crab hunting

These pale little creatures can provided hours of free fun for you and your children. The ghost crab is a semi-terrestrial crab that is always present on the beach, but comes out at night to hunt for smaller prey.

Though some people keep ghost crabs as pets, we suggest releasing your catch after your hunt.

When the creature buries itself in sand during winter hibernation, it survives on stored oxygen. The crab can move on sand at about 10 miles per hour and is able to change its direction suddenly, according to animalspot.net.

Warmer months are better for ghost crab hunting.

What you need:

Bucket

Headlamp or flashlight

Small net (optional) – You can snatch them with your hand if you feel brave

Chair (for adults)

Camera

3. Bonfires

Fire is the original television. Stare into the flames and carry on endless conversations with your friends. But beware, fires on the beach are only allowed in certain places in South Walton County with a permit.

If you do not want to go through the hassle of getting the permit yourself, you can hire someone like Steve Kirby at bonfireguy.com. He has pricing options for any occasion and even handles the cleanup.

BEACH FIRE RULES and PERMITTING

Permits can be obtained for any South Walton beach public access. Applicants wishing to obtain a permit for a private location must present written permission from the property owner during the application process.

The person obtaining the permit must be present during the hours of the bonfire. The approved bonfire permit must be presented upon request of a Fire Official or Law Enforcement Officer. The South Walton Fire District reserves the right to check for permit compliance at any time.

PERMIT FEE: $50.00 Cash or Check.

Credit Cards are accepted with a convenience fee and must be completed at the office.

Bonfire permit applications are processed Monday through Friday, between 8a.m. and 4p.m. at:

South Walton Fire District

911 N County Highway 393

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

850-267-1298

4. Glow sports

You can finally play sports all night long.

They will look like UFOs from a distance but Glow Products offers a variety of glowing beach balls and sporting games for any level of competitor. They offer footballs, beach balls, badminton, Frisbees and other games.

5. Fishing

Fishing at night has many advantages.

The crowds are absent on the beach at night and the weather is cooler during the summer months.

Try your luck and catch some king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, whiting, hard tails and flounder.

Everyone needs a permit to fish in saltwater in Florida. Exemptions from this are listed below. You can get your permit on line – https://gooutdoorsflorida.com/

EXEMPTIONS: You do not need a permit if you are under the 16-years-old or if you are a Florida resident and age 65 or older. Additional exemptions >> http://myfwc.com/license/recreational/do-i-need-a-license/