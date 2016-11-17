By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Not everyone likes turkey.

The main dish at the pentacle of Thanksgiving does not sound appealing or does not fit their dietary needs. Luckily, the holiday does not have to include turkey.

We came up with three turkey alternatives for the vegan, vegetarian and the classic turkey opposition. All options provide the Thanksgiving taste minus the turkey.

FOR THE VEGAN

Stew makes a practical Thanksgiving meal for vegans.

The “Three Sisters” stew recipe, based on a recipe from Nava Atlas’ Veg Kitchen blog, is a hearty stew with all the autumn flavors you desire. To view the original recipe, visit vegkitchen.com/recipes/three-sisters-stew.

Three Sisters stew

1 small sugar pumpkin or 1 large butternut squash

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 to 4 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium green or red bell pepper, cut into short narrow strips

14- to 16-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with liquid

2 to 3 cups cooked or canned (drained and rinsed) pink or pinto beans

2 cups corn kernels (from 2 large or 3 medium ears, or frozen)

1 cup homemade or canned vegetable stock, or water

1 or 2 small fresh hot chiles, seeded and minced, or one 4-ounce can chopped mild green chilies

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder or mesquite seasoning, or more, to taste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro or parsley

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Remove stem from the pumpkin or squash and cut in half lengthwise. Cover with aluminum foil and place the halves, cut side up, in a foil-lined shallow baking pan. If your knives aren’t sharp enough, just wrap the pumpkin or squash in foil and bake it whole. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until you can pierce through with a knife with little resistance.

When cool enough to handle, scrape out the seeds and fibers. Slice, peel, and then cut into large dice.

Heat the oil in a soup pot. Add the onion, and sauté over medium-low heat until translucent. Add the garlic, and continue to sauté until the onion is golden.

Add the pumpkin or squash and all the remaining ingredients except the last two, and bring to a simmer. Simmer gently, covered, until all the vegetables are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

If time allows, let the stew stand for 1 to 2 hours before serving, then heat through as needed. Just before serving, stir in the cilantro. The stew should be thick and very moist but not soupy; add additional stock or water if needed. Adjust seasonings to your liking. Serve in bowls.

FOR THE VEGETARIAN

Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a casserole.

With a vegetable at its core, this cauliflower casserole makes an ideal option for a vegetarian’s no-turkey Thanksgiving.

Cauliflower Casserole

1 whole cauliflower chopped and boiled until soft

1 teaspoon salt

1 dash of pepper

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon sour cream

1/3 cup finely minced onion

2 cloves minced garlic

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

If you are a meat-eater, add 1/3 cup of bacon bits.

Boil 1 whole cauliflower until soft. Mash with butter, salt, pepper, onion, garlic and sour cream. Place in buttered casserole dish. Top with shredded cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

FOR THE TURKEY OPPOSITION

You might be a meat-eater, but turkey does not suit your needs.

Mix it up on Thanksgiving with this recipe for Swedish Meatballs. It has plenty of meat and a lot of flavor.

Swedish Meatballs

1 lb. ground beef

1 onion chopped

1 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

1 tsp. salt

Dash of pepper

1 teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups beef bullion

1/2 cup cream

Soak bread crumbs in milk. Mix beef, onions, egg, salt, pepper, nutmeg. Roll into meatballs. Saute in butter in skillet until browned. Remove meatballs from pan. Add into pan bullion, cream and flour. Add meatballs to sauce, and simmer covered for 15 minutes.