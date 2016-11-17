By Patrick McAlpine | Special to Destin.com

Just when I get to the stage in life where I don’t have to worry whether I should or shouldn’t, I have to start worrying about whether I can or can’t.

Over the years they have made so many medical advances, but why don’t I feel better than I did 10 years ago?

The faster I go, the behinder I get.

I never get lost. There is always someone around to tell me where to go.

My tastes are simple. I like the very best.

Has your get up and go got up and left?

I have turned into a gopher. My wife tells to gopher this and gopher that.

The trouble with doing nothing is that you never know when you’re finished.

There is nothing that feels worse than walking through a crowd that is filled with all kinds of people who are younger than you are.

I have reached the stage when happy hour is when I take a nap.

Ponder this dilemma … You are either going to live or die. If you die, there are only two things about which you have to worry. Are you going to be healthy or sick. If you’re healthy, you have nothing about which to worry. If you’re sick, you’ll probably die and go to hell where you will be so busy with all your friends that you won’t have time to worry.

I am finally at the point of making both ends meet. Trouble is, somebody has moved the ends.

Everybody, I am told, should believe in something. Therefore, I believe, I need a drink.

Are you at the stage in life when you feel bad in the morning without having had fun the night before?

I am at the stage where I don’t care anymore about how fast my car will go but, am concerned about how long it will last.

Are you snowbirds down here like my wife and I spending our kids inheritance?

I seem to feel I need a head start to come in last.

It is so hard to remember my age. It changes yearly.

Isn’t Monday a rotten way to spend one-seventh of your life?

Do you find that it takes longer to rest than it is to get tired?

How can I be fit as a fiddle when I’m built like a cello?

I used to be indecisive, but now, I’m not too sure.

Two old fellas have a chin wag and one guy said, “Every time I drink tea, I get a stabbing pain in my right eye. Can you explain that to me?” “Ya silly old fool,” said the other. “Take the spoon out of the cup.”

The police stopped an elderly gentleman at 1 a.m. in the morning and asked, “Sir, where are you going at this time of the night?” Man replied, “I am going to a lecture about alcohol and the effects on the human body.” “Really,” replied the officer. “Who would be giving a lecture on alcohol at this hour of the night?” “That would be my wife, sir,” the man replied.

Pat McAlpine is a Canadian Snowbird from Ottawa, Ontario. His motto is, “A smile is a carnation in the buttonhole of life.”