By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Around 2,100 snowbirds from all over North America will descend on Destin this winter.

DESTIN — Snowbirds have started their migration south for the winter, and as many as 2,100 of them are expected to roost in Destin until March.

The snowbird season officially kicked off Tuesday when the Destin Snowbird Club hosted its first registration event at the Destin Community Center. About 100 visitors came to sign up.

Destin Snowbird Club President Dean Harper said he expects to see a larger wave of sign-ups in January and February.

“Our first meeting is Nov. 29, and they run through March 15,” said Harper, a snowbird himself from Knoxville, Tennessee. “January and February are two full months.”

Snowbird meetings include live music, door prizes and plenty of socialization, Harper said. The snowbirds participate in a variety of activities and events throughout the season, which can be found on the club’s website at www.destinsnowbirds.org.

The snowbirds hail from all over the United States and Canada, and many of them come down every year, according to Secretary Mary Pierce, who hails from Canada.

“There are a lot of Canadians, and people from just about every state,” she said. “It’s a great way to get to know the area, because oftentimes people do retire down here.”

Destin City Councilman Jim Foreman attended the registration to welcome the group. He said the snowbirds were a courteous bunch who are an invaluable asset to the off-season economy.

“One of the things they like to do is eat, and they patronize the local restaurants,” Foreman said. “When they first started to come here, it was a dead season. But having the snowbirds here, that’s filled in a lot of the businesses. So that works out fine for the city and the snowbirds.

“They’re a great group,” he added. “And we’re more than happy to work with them on anything they want to do.”